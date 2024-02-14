4 charged in death of a baby in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a 1 year old, Pawtucket police said.
On Sunday, officers responded to an Arthur Street apartment at around 10 a.m. and found the baby unresponsive with bruises on his face, WPRI reports.
The baby was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, in Providence, where he was pronounced dead.
Residents of the Arthur Street apartment were brought to the police station for questioning.
Joao Resendes, 25, was charged with manslaughter, child endangerment, and three counts of second-degree child abuse, police told WPRI. Carolina Ledo, 22, Carla Sousa, 32, and Daniela Ledo, 25, were each charged with one count of child endangerment, WPRI reports.
Resendes was arraigned by a bail commissioner on Monday, and will be formally arraigned on Wednesday.
This is a developing story and will update.
