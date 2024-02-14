After weeks of heated debate and a delay, Milton heads to polls to vote on zoning plan

Residents have been fiercely divided over the plan, which would bring Milton into compliance with a new state law requiring cities and towns serviced by the MBTA to allow more multifamily housing.

About a dozen supporters holding “YES!” and “VOTE NO” signs stood outside the town’s Cunningham Hall polling place on Wednesday around 7:20 a.m.

Milton residents headed to the polls Wednesday to vote on a controversial new land-use plan that would open the community to more multifamily housing development.

On the yes side, supporters queued up a playlist of hits by Katy Perry and OneRepublic.

Phil Mathews, 72, of Milton Center, said he was voting yes because of the region’s housing crisis.

“I understand the angst with change,” Matthews said, “but a lot of other communities are dealing with this. We’re sharing the burden.”

Opponents included Greg Fall, 66, who lives on Granite Avenue, an area of Milton where multifamily housing could be developed under the new zoning plan.

“East Milton is being unfairly burdened with the majority of this plan,” Fall said. “They are trying to make everything fit under [state] law, but each community is unique.”

If passed, the plan would allow apartment and condominium buildings between two-and-a-half and six stories to be built without special approval, in some parts of Milton.

The vote had initially been scheduled for Tuesday but was moved to Wednesday after a powerful snowstorm was forecast for the area Tuesday.

Fall said vote no supporters knocked on doors around town and added to lawn signs that the day of the vote had been changed.

“What can you do? You can’t fire the weather people,” he said.

The wider repercussions of the vote could make it one of the most consequential in recent memory.

At issue is Milton’s effort to comply with the 2021 MBTA communities law, requiring 177 communities served by the T to rezone to make it easier to build multifamily housing, largely near transit stations. State leaders are counting on suburban rezoning to increase the supply of new homes and help address a regional housing crisis that is driving home costs to stratospheric levels and pricing many working people out of the market.

The legal mandate to rezone, however, has inflamed people in a number of communities — but nowhere as dramatically as in Milton, a town of 28,630 people. Like a lot of affluent Boston suburbs, Milton has long made it difficult to build multifamily developments, with zoning designed to protect and encourage single-family neighborhoods.

The town is among a dozen municipalities in the first wave of re-zonings, which were supposed to be done by the end of last year. After months of public hearings and debate, Milton Town Meeting in December approved a zoning plan to relax construction rules to encourage multifamily developments in a number of areas around town.

Opponents extended the political battle, however, collecting signatures to trigger a little-used clause of the town charter to override the action of Town Meeting and force the matter to a townwide ballot. Opponents gathered many more than the roughly 1,100 signatures required, and the election date was finalized in late December.

That kicked off one of the most intensely fought campaigns in memory.

Volunteers on each side have gone door-to-door. Hundreds of YES! or VOTE NO lawn signs have been forced into frozen ground. Information cards have cluttered mailboxes. Advertisements have appeared in the local paper. Partisans have hollered at each other in all capital letters on the Internet.

The vote is also serving as an important barometer of how residents are feeling about the state’s big pitch on housing: that in order to dig out of the shortage, some residents will have to accept denser housing in their neighborhoods.

More than 130 other communities are supposed to rezone under the MBTA communities law by the end of this year — and they are watching Milton’s vote.

Meanwhile Attorney General Andrea Campbell is threatening Milton with lost grants and legal action if the vote fails, and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll loaned her political heft to the YES team at a Jan. 30 campaign rally at the Milton Art Center.

Residents have been fiercely divided over a controversial new land-use plan, which would bring Milton into compliance with a new state law requiring cities and towns serviced by the MBTA to allow more multifamily housing. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“The plan may not be perfect, but we’ll lose grant funding,” said John Ahonen, 70, a yes supporter. “The plan can be modified.”

Fall, the Granite Avenue resident on the no side, said he wasn’t worried about the potential loss of grant funding or litigation.

“I can’t believe leaders of the state would want to punish the citizens of Milton for exercising their democratic right,” Fall said.

Milton’s proposal to satisfy the MBTA communities law would loosen zoning for apartments and condos in six sub-districts totaling about 150 acres.

Milton is required to rezone to permit at least 2,461 new units of multifamily housing. That number represents how many units would be theoretically possible within the new zones; the actual number of units ultimately built is expected to be far fewer, given how much land within the zones is already developed.

The polls close at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

John Lee, 44, voted yes in the morning and said he can barely afford to live in town.

“Milton has a lot of single-family homes and multifamily housing would be great for other people,” Lee said. State funding is “important,” and he doesn’t think it’s wise to flout the state.

Tell that to Natalie Matushevsky, 42, who voted no Wednesday and said she lives on a path where new multifamily housing could be built under the plan.

“The city and the town does nothing to support the infrastructure,” she said. “It would just cause traffic.”

Matushevsky said she works in Boston, and it’s already a struggle to get to work on Interstate 93.

“I don’t want to be sitting in traffic for the next three years,” she said.

