Could congestion pricing be coming to Boston? The City Council is exploring the possibility.

Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, who represents District 7, introduced the order, which asks the council to hold a hearing to look into whether such a policy could reduce traffic, improve air quality, and raise money for the public transportation system or other city initiatives. Congestion pricing is an added fee or toll placed on cars that drive in and out of a certain high-traffic area; some cities charge the fee specifically during rush hour. Either way, the goal is to reduce car traffic on roads and move people to greener modes of transportation.

A Boston City Councilor’s proposal to explore the idea of bringing so-called congestion pricing to the city didn’t generate much debate at the body’s regular Wednesday meeting, but its already making waves in the community.

“It is essential to gather insights and perspectives from various stakeholders to ensure that any congestion pricing initiatives that are implemented benefit Black, brown, and working-class communities, while minimizing adverse impacts,” Fernandes Anderson said in brief remarks Wednesday.

Her proposal acknowledges concerns from residents over “the narrowing of streets” due to bus and bike lanes added by the city in recent years, as well as increased traffic. Rather than outlining the specifics of what the policy should look like in Boston, the order requests a hearing with presentations on different congestion pricing proposals and information on how such a policy might affect the surrounding community, with the opportunity for residents, community leaders, advocates, and experts to weigh in on the idea.

Only Councilor Ed Flynn raised a question Wednesday, asking whether certain areas of the city would be targeted for congestion pricing. Fernandes Anderson responded that she is “not in a position to answer that,” and the hearing would be an opportunity to have a “collective conversation” on the issue and explore the possibilities.

Flynn and Erin Murphy were the only councilors who did not add their names to the hearing request as co-sponsors. It was referred to the Committee on Planning, Development, and Transportation.

Regardless of where the council ends up, Boston would need approval from Beacon Hill in order to implement a congestion pricing policy.

The mere effort to seek a hearing on the issue garnered news articles and some early push-back as well.

The Massachusetts Republican Party quickly weighed in against the idea of congestion pricing in Boston, calling it “unsustainable and unfair” for Bostonians who are dependent on driving to work every day.

“While Democrats often perceive cars as luxury items, they are, in fact, indispensable for Massachusetts residents,” said Amy Carnevale, the party chairwoman, in a statement Wednesday. “I implore the city council to prioritize measures that enhance Boston’s affordability rather than unfairly burdening those who do not share their political views through disproportionate taxation.”

New York City is poised to implement congestion pricing in the coming months, charging a $15 fee for cars entering the southern portion of Manhattan from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. The toll would be significantly discounted overnight, and higher for larger cars. Officials anticipate it will generate hundreds of millions of dollars for the public transportation system, and also hope it will reduce gridlock. Still, it has faced vehement opposition.

Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold.