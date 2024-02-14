More than 40 people with ties to Boston street gang arrested in racketeering scheme, linked to murders, officials say

“Well, the feds have come for you,” Levy said. “And we showed up with our federal, state, and local partners in a highly coordinated effort to root out violence, stop gun and drug trafficking, and bring peace to this public housing development.”

Speaking during a late morning briefing, Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy said some alleged members of the Heath Street gang based in and around the Mildred C. Hailey housing development produced rap videos about their exploits, including one where a suspect said naming victims ”might make the feds come for us.”

More than 40 suspected members and associates of a Jamaica Plain-based gang are facing federal charges in connection with an alleged racketeering scheme that included three murders, the wounding of a 9-year-old girl, drug and gun trafficking, and some $900,000 in COVID-19 unemployment fraud, authorities said Wednesday.

Levy said indictments and criminal complaints were unsealed Wednesday in US District Court in Boston charging more than 40 people with racketeering conspiracy or RICO, drug offenses, and financial crimes including “COVID fraud and brazen organized retail theft.”

The Heath Street gang, Levy said, has operated for “many years” in and around the Hailey development, and nearly two dozen members and associates were arrested Wednesday. Several other defendants already in state and federal custody “have now been charged in federal court,” Levy said.

Over 60 guns were seized over the course of the probe, Levy said, including firearms used in shootings.

“The defendants charged in the racketeering conspiracy have been alleged to have been involved in three separate murders and multiple shootings,” Levy said. “Some of those shootings left innocent victims in the cross fire, including a 9-year-old girl who was severely injured attending a family gathering.”

Levy didn’t identify any of the victims or say when they were shot. The defendants, he said, “bragged about their violence on social media and in texts.”

But the case isn’t solely about the devastating violence allegedly wrought by the criminal enterprise, Levy added.

“We’ve alleged both COVID fraud and retail theft,” Levy said. “Some of the defendants received thousands of dollars fraudulent unemployment assistance,” including one defendant who sought jobless benefits in 10 states.

Twenty-three fraudulent employment claims were allegedly submitted for a company called Married to the Mob, Levy said. The alleged COVID fraud netted the gangsters more than $900,000, Levy said, and the suspects boasted of using those ill-gotten gains to purchase a veritable arsenal of more than 100 guns.

They were also allegedly involved in “bold retail theft” where suspects brazenly took thousands of dollars in merchandise from stores like Victoria’s Secret and Nordstrom, threatening security personnel as they walked out the front doors with “all those goods.”

Levy condemned the alleged gang members for what he said was their use of juveniles as lookouts, gun and drug holders, and shooters.

“That is a problem we’re hearing about from urban police chiefs across Massachusetts and frankly from across the country,” Levy said.

His words were echoed by Boston police Commissioner Michael A. Cox.

“These bad actors that we targeted today took advantage of young people,” Cox said. “They used fear, intimidation, and violence to gain personally. They took advantage of the youngest amongst us. ... This is an impactful investigation. This is going to be impactful for our city for some time to come.”

It wasn’t immediately clear when the suspects would make their initial appearances at the Moakley Courthouse down at the Seaport.





