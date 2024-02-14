Icy roads and gusty winds forecast across Mass., southern New England

The day after a storm battered southern New England, bringing snow to much of Massachusetts but sparing Boston, roads across Massachusetts could be slick and potentially dangerous for drivers, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.
“Southern New Englanders should be aware of some slick spots this morning as roads, especially secondary roads, may not have had time to dry out overnight before freezing,” forecasters wrote Wednesday.
“With the development of abundant sunshine late this morning and afternoon, should see some improvement to blacktop surfaces even though highs remain at or below freezing.”
The culprit? Cold temperatures — and resulting wind chills — did not come close to breaking 32 degrees overnight into Wednesday. Gusty winds are expected to reach 25 to 40 miles an hour.
“It will be a blustery and cold day across southern New England today as 25 to 40 m.p.h. northwest wind gusts bring colder air from the north,” forecasters posted on X, formerly Twitter, around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday. “Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.”
The weather service defines wind chill temperatures as “how cold people and animals feel when outside. ...As the wind increases, it draws heat from the body, driving down skin temperature and eventually the internal body temperature. Therefore, the wind makes it FEEL much colder.”
