Icy roads and gusty winds forecast across Mass., southern New England

The day after a storm battered southern New England, bringing snow to much of Massachusetts but sparing Boston, roads across Massachusetts could be slick and potentially dangerous for drivers, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

“Southern New Englanders should be aware of some slick spots this morning as roads, especially secondary roads, may not have had time to dry out overnight before freezing,” forecasters wrote Wednesday.

“With the development of abundant sunshine late this morning and afternoon, should see some improvement to blacktop surfaces even though highs remain at or below freezing.”