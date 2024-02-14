Brookline considering eliminating Grade 9 honors English course

The district already axed ninth-grade honors social studies in 2019, and phasing out honors English is expected to presage changes to math and science courses. The move comes as other districts across the region and country weigh whether such advanced courses put students of color at a disadvantage; there are often stark racial disparities in who was takes advanced classes.

Brookline High School could soon eliminate its honors English classes for ninth-graders, a move that has rankled some parents over concerns that the new classes will be less rigorous and hamper their children’s college admissions chances.

The proposal to eliminate honors, first reported by Brookline.News, will go before the School Committee for approval later this month. The school is currently piloting a universal ninth-grade English course, with about one-fifth of students taking it this year voluntarily.

The social studies department eliminated honors ninth-grade classes five years ago, in part because of racial disparities in honors-level enrollment, said Gabriel McCormick, the district’s secondary school teaching director. Department leaders found that white and Asian ninth-graders mostly took honors history, while their Black peers tended to take the standard-level class; Latino students were more evenly split between the levels. Other core classes have similar disparities.

District leaders said they hope that universal ninth-grade courses will help more students of color feel equipped to take on advanced classes in later grades, rather than signing up for standard classes when they enter high school and sticking with the basic classes for all four years.

“A student who started in honors stayed in honors; a student who started in standard stayed in standard,” McCormick said.

The redesigned single social studies course proved popular, said McCormick, and inspired the district to replicate it with English. District leaders are also planning to eventually eliminate advanced ninth-grade classes in math and science, but the departments need more time to develop replacement classes, he said.

Until then, any rising ninth-grader earning at least a B will be recommended for honors. Had that policy been in place for the current school year, dozens of additional students, including more children of color, would have been recommended for those honors classes, the district found.

The proposal in Brookline contrasts somewhat to some recent shifts in how other districts, near and far, handle math; both Cambridge Public Schools and San Francisco have said in the last year that they will return to offering Algebra 1 to middle schoolers, after previously eliminating the advanced class an as option. (Cambridge plans to have all student take the class, rather than offering it as an accelerated option.)

But the immediate stakes are different for Brookline’s proposed shift. Unlike Algebra 1, which is an important step in the sequence of math classes needed to take calculus and beyond in high school, Brookline’s ninth-grade honors English is not a prerequisite for any other courses. Brookline High School has no official prerequisites, and Algebra 1 also isn’t offered; instead, its material is spread between eighth-grade math and ninth-grade geometry, which is currently offered in standard and honors sections.

The school also does not give students a boosted GPA for taking honors classes nor offer additional credits toward graduation. The only tangible benefit is an “H” on the transcript, an advantage in college applications.

The proposal faces criticism from parents who worry it will water down the rigor available to ninth-graders without successfully increasing enrollment of Black and Latino students in later advanced classes. Several spoke at Thursday’s Brookline School Committee meeting in opposition to making any changes next year.

“While we fully support the need for critical equity and access for all students, many of us are wondering where the data is that shows that de-leveling is achieving its intended outcomes,” said Devorah Bitran, a Brookline parent. “I just ask that you pause to evaluate this initiative to make sure that we are not creating new problems while trying to fix other ones.”

District data does not show clear evidence that the new social studies course has routed significantly more Black and Latino students to honors courses. In 10th grade, around 60 percent of Black and Latino students are taking standard-level history this year, a similar proportion to ninth-grade math and English.

The pandemic has made it difficult to draw conclusions, McCormick said, but there have been some positive signs: 10 Black students are now taking AP US History, he said, up from just two in 2018-19.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.