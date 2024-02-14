Catholic Charities operating shelter for migrants in Newton, officials confirm

City officials learned about the shelter in mid-December and opted not to disclose its location at the request of Catholic Charities out of fear of backlash and protests, Fuller’s statement said.

Unfounded rumors about violence at the SafetyNet shelter site run by Catholic Charities spurred the disclosure, according to the statements.

An emergency shelter for migrant families quietly has been operating at a church in Newton since November, Catholic Charities and the city’s mayor disclosed in statements issued Tuesday.

“Please be assured that we have been in close contact with Catholic Charities and [the parish] on the ongoing operation of the shelter,” Fuller’s statement said. “Our police, fire, inspectional services and health & human services teams continue to be in communication with the shelter staff.”

As a policy, Catholic Charities does not disclose shelter locations for the safety of their staff and the residents, spokesperson Dot Joyce said Wednesday.

“In the fall we received an urgent alert from Catholic Charities USA warning is to take steps to protect the safety of our teams and clients after a very disturbing online threat emerged,” Joyce said. “But even before this warning, our policy has been to not provide the addresses of our shelters.”

The shelter has 30 bedrooms and is scheduled to remain open through May. The site had operated as a family shelter for victims of domestic violence for over 30 years.

Fuller’s statement said she was thankful for the services the migrant families were receiving during “such a difficult time in their lives” and supported “the essential work of helping children and parents who are on the frontline of this humanitarian crisis.”

The Globe reported in December on a Catholic Charities shelter operating out of a former convent outside of Boston for migrant families for whom there was no room elsewhere.

Operated by Catholic Charities Boston with the help of funding by United Way of Massachusetts Bay, it opened the day before Thanksgiving, to help the state house eligible families and pregnant women who haven’t yet entered the formal emergency shelter system.

The funding comes from a $5 million grant program created by the Healey administration for nonprofits that help operate shelters. The state grant, which is managed by the United Way of Massachusetts Bay, was first announced in early November as a response to rapidly rising numbers of migrant families arriving in the state.

The shelter can provide housing for up to 30 families, including children who currently range from 10 months to 8 years old. Because it is a temporary shelter, the children are not enrolled in local schools, the statements said.

Rumors about violence at the location prompted disclosure of the site.

“We caution those who don’t know the facts from sharing rumors that could cause an unfortunate portrayal of the families we are caring for in our community,” Catholic Charities said in a joint statement with the parish.

“The families here are in need of our help, not condemnation,” the statement said. “We consider these families people, not problems.”













Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.