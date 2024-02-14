David Bouley, influential New York chef, dies at 70

Mr. Bouley’s simple but sleek cuisine made a grand entrance in 1985 at Montrachet, the restaurant that put New York City’s TriBeCa neighborhood on the map as a culinary destination. It was one of the first modern French restaurants to receive three stars from The New York Times.

David Bouley, the American chef who first translated French nouvelle cuisine into the New American style that shaped modern high-end cooking, died Monday at his home in Kent, Conn. He was 70.

At his restaurant Bouley, which operated in several locations between 1987 and 2017, he introduced New Yorkers to ideas such as Japanese-style tasting menus, vegetable-based sauces, and the value of locally farmed ingredients. “We never used caviar and truffles,” said Bill Yosses, the former White House pastry chef who worked with Mr. Bouley at Montrachet and Bouley for almost 20 years. “David was much more interested in Tristar strawberries.”

Mr. Bouley persuaded diners to put themselves in his hands, with no printed menu or specific number of courses. He wielded sorbets, juices, and vinegars to brightening the profile of restaurant food, which he considered overly dependent on butter, cream, and stock.

“He got modern three-star Michelin dining to make sense to Americans,” said Dan Barber, the chef at Blue Hill at Stone Barns, who worked under Mr. Bouley for two years. “He had an otherworldly ability to create and capture flavor, and he did it without menus or recipes, night after night.”

Mr. Bouley’s entrance was perpetually stacked with ripening apples, reminding guests that they were far from the cut flowers and crystal vases of midtown Manhattan’s classic temples to French cuisine: Le Cirque, Le Périgord, and La Côte Basque. Earlier in his career, Mr. Bouley had worked in all three. He also trained influential chefs including Christina Tosi, Anita Lo, and James Kent.

Mr. Bouley, in the entry to the Apple Room at his restaurant Bouley, in New York in 2016. COLE WILSON/NYT

Mr. Bouley’s restaurant empire did not extend beyond the borders of TriBeCa but expanded with his reach into the worlds of Japanese technique, European tradition, and — in his last decade — medicine and agriculture.

In 2013, he began a series of dinners called “The Chef and the Doctor,” working with dozens of medical professionals who shared his conviction that food could be optimized for nutrition as well as flavor. Since 2017, at Bouley Test Kitchen, and Bouley Botanical, he has run test kitchens, lectures, classes, and a “tasting library” but has not had a restaurant in New York.

His cookbook “East of Paris; The New Cuisines of Austria and the Danube” reflected the cuisine of his restaurant Danube, which won two Michelin stars in 2006.

“Mr. Bouley takes paths nobody else is on, and walks farther along them than anybody else would,” a Times reviewer, Pete Wells, wrote of Bouley restaurant in 2016.

Mr. Bouley’s path was shaped by his mother’s French heritage. At a time when French chefs ruled global fine dining, Mr. Bouley’s command of the language led him into the kitchens of chefs including Paul Bocuse, Joël Robuchon, Roger Vergé, Gaston Lenôtre, and Frédy Girardet.

Like those chefs, Mr. Bouley was fascinated by the seasonality, beauty, and precision of Japanese cuisine. In 2011, in collaboration with the Tsuji Culinary Institute in Osaka, Japan, he opened Brushstroke, an innovative restaurant that later housed the omakase counter Ichimura. In 2015, he was the first American to be honored as a culinary ambassador of Japan; in 2022, he was named a chevalier by the French culture ministry for his “creative and visionary contributions to the French culinary arts.”

The award-winning chef, working in the kitchen of his restaurant, Bouley, in New York, on Nov. 11, 1991. Osamu Honda/Associated Press

David Gregory Bouley was born May 27, 1953 in Storrs, Conn. His mother, M. Theresa Salembier Bouley, was a professor of education and his father, Henry Bouley Sr., was self-employed. His maternal grandparents immigrated to Rhode Island from France in 1929; as a child, David Bouley often said, he gathered eggs, milked cows, and made butter on their 43-acre farm in Woonsocket, sparking his lifelong dedication to fresh ingredients.

He attended the University of Connecticut and completed the Cours de la Civilisation Française at the Sorbonne in Paris before seeking work at the renowned Moulin de Mougins restaurant, near Cannes, in 1977.

He and Bartelme, an artist and founder of the TriBeCa Film Festival, were married in August 2006 in the Loire Valley of France.

In addition to his wife, he leaves five siblings; Martin, Jon, Marc, Michelle, and Theresa, and 14 nephews and nieces.

Mr. Bouley, at his freshly renovated Bouley Bakery in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York in 1999. FRED R. CONRAD/NYT

After the 9/11 attacks, Mr. Bouley turned Bouley Bakery, a few blocks from Ground Zero, into a base from which he fed firefighters and police officers. With a $5.8 million contract from the Red Cross, Mr. Bouley, with an army of employees and volunteers, also fed rescue workers and construction teams, cooking 20,000 to 30,000 meals every 24 hours, rejecting shelf-stable ingredients in favor of whole salmon, lobsters, and produce donated from around the country.

“I cook as if I were in love with everyone I’m cooking for,” he had told the Times in a 1992 profile. “I work best with my back against the wall. It’s when some of the best things surface.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.