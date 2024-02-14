‘We were building tables’: Demita Frazier reflects on influential Black feminist collective

Long before the racial reckoning of 2020 and the growth of the Black Lives Matter movement, Demita Frazier had been advocating for social justice issues. And before the term “intersectionality” was coined by a legal scholar, she had been examining how factors such as race, class, and gender can intersect to marginalize Black women.

For Black History Month, the Globe is featuring profiles on the living civil rights leaders who were named Boston “heroes” on the 1965 Freedom Plaza that surrounds the Embrace sculpture.

Frazier cofounded the Combahee River Collective, a Boston-based Black feminist socialist organization, in 1974, along with other Black feminist writers and activists like sisters Beverly and Barbara Smith. The collective — named for the Combahee River revolution in which Harriet Tubman led hundreds of enslaved people to freedom — was active for about seven years, Frazier said. Its work has been a foundational influence for subsequent theory, analysis, and organizing around intersectional feminism.

The philosophy of the collective stemmed from an “unwillingness to be unheard,” Frazier told the Globe.

“We were dedicated to ending oppression against all people and recognizing that if Black women could join together with others, we would be actors in the ending of this oppression,” she said.

Black feminist organizations at the time provided havens of coalition and community for progressive Black women whose experiences were largely excluded from the second-wave feminism movement that emerged in the 1960s, which centered middle- and upper-class white women. At the same time, organizations that did focus on Black liberation were mainly focused on men, Frazier said.

“Black feminism had to be created, because there were too many smart, capable, unruly Black women who were not willing to simply be set aside, or to spend all of our time arguing about why we deserve a seat at the table,” Frazier said. “We were not going to do that. We were building tables.”

The Combahee collective was active in a range of political movements, including picketing with labor unions; protesting the Vietnam War; and supporting welfare, childcare, and safe abortion services. The collective also facilitated consciousness-raising discussion sessions, with hundreds of women participating in bimonthly meetings in which they shared one another’s experiences.

Frazier and two other members also crafted the 1977 Combahee River Collective statement, a treatise detailing the collective’s purpose and ideology. The term “identity politics” originates in the statement, with the collective’s work grounded in lived experience with identity and oppression, in alignment with the historically feminist principle that “the personal is political,” Frazier said.

“There was this uprising of women’s energy,” Frazier said. “We helped to generate that energy.”

The statement has caused a “ripple effect” in which other Black feminist thinkers can build upon the collective’s foundations, said Moya Bailey, a communications studies professor at Northwestern University. Bailey is known for coining the term “misogynoir” to refer to the particular experience of oppression faced by Black women on the basis of both gender and race.

Frazier and the collective “opened a door that cannot be closed,” Bailey said. “It has pushed us to move even further into reimagining the world we want.”

Bailey described Frazier as a “ball of energy” whose radical spirit has not dwindled with age.

“I’m just amazed at how Demita moves, how she shows up for her people, and her fierce commitment to equity,” Bailey said. “She plays hard and loves hard.”

While Frazier prefers to organize behind the scenes, as opposed to in the limelight, she said, she was humbled to be named a hero at Embrace Boston’s 1965 Freedom Plaza.

“It’s rather unbelievable,” she said, to be honored alongside Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King, and other activists with whom she has organized. “And then also that Black feminism is being honored. … If you do quiet work and you do it over time, it’s gonna be appreciated by the people who you’re doing it for.”

Now Frazier is writing a book, a political autobiography about her involvement in various social movements that she hopes will serve as a guide and support for younger activists.

“I will be a Black feminist until the very end,” Frazier said. “That will never change.”

Madeline Khaw can be reached at maddie.khaw@globe.com. Follow her @maddiekhaw.