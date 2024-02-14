Emergency shelter for unhoused families to open at URI

The Warm Center Emergency Family Shelter will open on Feb. 21, with Wednesday, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. The shelter will be open through April, according to Russ Partridge, executive director of the Warm Center , which is managing the temporary shelter .

A 12-family emergency shelter is opening at the University of Rhode Island next week to help unhoused families through the winter months.

The family shelter is collaboration between the state’s Department of Housing, Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, and URI. It is located on the western edge of the Kingston campus.

Across the state, warming centers and emergency shelter spaces are full, Partridge said, and many families are on waiting lists.

“As recently as Monday night we received a call from a mom living in her car with two kids,” Partridge said. “This is happening across the state, and certainly here in Washington County, on a regular basis.”

The shelter is “specifically for families who are homeless,” Partridge said, adding that it will primarily serve people from Washington County.

Individuals hoping to stay at the shelter can come through the state’s coordinated entry system, or they can call the Coordinated Entry System at 401-277-4316.

Once approved, and if there are enough beds, families will be able to stay as long as needed “as long as they abide by the rules,” Partridge said.

“This is a temporary stopgap,” Partridge said, adding that each family will be assigned a case manager to help them find alternative or permanent housing, and assist them with figuring out rental assistance eligibility.

“We’ll work with [individuals] on a daily basis while they’re here,” Partridge said.

The shelter will also provide meals and clothing for families.

While the emergency shelter is only temporary this year, Partridge said he is looking at options to make it more permanent, perhaps at a different location, in the future.

The shelter is located in a building owned and operated by the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, and Hospitals on land owned by URI.

