Framingham man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol

Method faces charges of obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building, according to legal filings.

The FBI said agents arrested Thomas J. Method, 56, of Framingham without incident. His public defender didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested a Framingham man for his alleged actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, according to officials and legal filings.

An affidavit filed in the case said Method admitted to agents during an April 4, 2022, interview that he “was there” on the day of the insurrection.

Advertisement

He said he entered the Capitol rotunda after hearing then-President Donald Trump’s fiery speech during his “Stop the Steal” rally, and that he stayed in the rotunda area for about 10 minutes before exiting the building, the affidavit said.

“He stated that if he knew violence was going to take place, he would not have gone to the Capitol,” the filing said.

That assertion was somewhat belied by a video that Method shot the day before the insurrection while driving to DC.

In the clip, which Method posted to TikTok, he said he hoped “the strength in numbers and this movement will get more Senators on board, and we can overthrow this fraud like I have never seen before in my life,” the affidavit said. “They are going to have metal detectors. The Antifas are not going to be in their colors. They are going to be in plain clothes but so is the Secret Service and the security. Hopefully, Biden don’t get in. I don’t care what happens as long as Trump maintains his presidency. I have a feeling it’s going to be mayhem, chaos, and pandemonium.”

Advertisement

Authorities also recovered a photo of Method on his phone that showed him wearing a Trump hat while standing in the Capitol rotunda during the insurrection in front of a portrait entitled “The Landing of Columbus,” according to the affidavit.

And on May 28, 2022, Method sent an FBI agent a lengthy text message.

“Again, all footage and or photos identifying me will show me casually walking in among other people, going up the stairs into the rotunda, looking at the paintings then taking the two photos and never touched anything,” Method texted the agent.

“A security guard or two walked in having people leave as if they were closing the building,” Method texted. “At that time, I still believe[d] that people were allowed in and was unaware of anything abnormal until learning about it later and also seeing Capital [sic] security or police allowing people in on the news. If you have anymore questions let me know.”

Method made his initial appearance Wednesday in federal court in Boston, where a judge let him know he was being released on conditions, according to court papers. Method did not enter a plea, records show. It wasn’t immediately clear when he’ll appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., to face the charges.

The insurrection began after Trump gave a fiery speech to his supporters urging them to “fight like hell” before they marched to the Capitol and forced Congress to evacuate for several hours, delaying the certification of then-President-elect Biden’s November 2020 election victory.

Advertisement

Trump, the current front-runner for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination, has also been charged criminally in connection with the insurrection, one of multiple criminal cases he’s facing as he seeks reelection to the White House. He has flatly denied wrongdoing.

More than 1,300 people nationwide have been arrested in connection with the insurrection, including three dozen defendants hailing from Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, authorities said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.