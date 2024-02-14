How Manchester’s new mayor wants to solve homelessness

His plan looks at strengthening enforcement to restrict camping or congregating on city streets, while increasing housing quality and availability through zoning changes, developing city land, and certifying recovery residences.

“This challenge is serious and deep,” said Ruais, “but we will meet it head on.”

In a State of the City address Wednesday, Manchester’s new Mayor Jay Ruais outlined his plan for addressing homelessness, which he called the most pressing issue facing the state’s largest city.

He addressed a crowd of around 150 including people from the business community, city officials, and members of the public, at the event hosted by the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce.

According to current estimates, there are around 540 people who are homeless in Manchester, and around 140 of them are unsheltered, which means they lack a roof over their heads, said Adrienne Beloin, the director of housing stability for Manchester in an interview after the event.

Here are three takeaways from the mayor’s speech, just six weeks into his tenure.

1. Ruais won’t be shy about involving the police and strengthening enforcement

Ruais said the city will review its ordinances on people sitting, congregating, sleeping, or lying on city streets and move quickly to make them stronger. He pointed to Los Angeles as an example to emulate, given its restrictions on sitting, lying, and storing personal property in public places if it blocks passage and its ban on camping within 500 feet of facilities like schools, libraries, and parks.

He emphasized law enforcement’s role in addressing the issue, and acknowledged that while “we cannot arrest our way out of the problem,” he views law enforcement as a tool “to address quality of life issues and divert individuals into a sustainable life.”

His message to those in Manchester who want help was: “We will work with you to break the cycle in which you find yourself. But do not mistake our compassion and empathy for indifference to the law.”

The city will also pursue a ban on camping if the Supreme Court overturns a ruling in the ninth circuit that only allows a prohibition on camping when shelter beds are available, according to the mayor. That proposal met criticism when it was last brought before the board of Alderman in September and defeated.

Beloin said when paired with housing and resources, law enforcement can help direct unhoused people toward appropriate services.

2. Expect efforts to create more housing and eliminate emergency beds

Ruais said he will tackle the housing shortage by changing the city’s zoning ordinances to encourage the construction of more housing.

If a property owner wants to build an accessible dwelling unit, Ruais proposed eliminating review by the Planning Board, to speed up the process. And he wants to increase the number of units allowed before a minimum lot size is imposed from three to four.

Ruais said he also plans to identify city properties that could be developed to create more housing, and said the city’s tax collector and assessor has already identified 14 vacant lots. “The process will involve community input, and it will prioritize developments that align with our values and meet the needs of our residents,” he said.

He also indicated that he would push the city to decrease its emergency beds, and instead shift those resources toward transitional housing and rapid rehousing.

Although the city’s emergency beds are full, Beloin said that could be an effective approach.

“Emergency shelter is not the way to get out of this problem,” she said. But, she said, by taking that funding and applying it to transitional housing instead, the beds are more permanent, which gives its residents more of the stability that they need.

Rapid rehousing, she said, is even better, which can fund someone’s housing for a year, while they get on their feet. “That programming is extremely effective,” she said.

3. Ruais highlighted his own experience with recovery

Since introducing himself to voters on the campaign trail, Ruais has not held back from invoking his personal experience with alcoholism and recovery. He took the opportunity Wednesday to touch on that story again, noting that in March, he will celebrate 14 years in recovery.

He said that experience shapes his philosophy when it comes to addressing issues of homelessness and the opioid epidemic in Manchester.

“I have a great deal of empathy for those who are struggling on their streets who may be dealing with a mental health crisis or addiction related issue because I know that it could have been me,” he said. He said he was able to break the cycle and believes his plan will help others do the same.

Beloin noted that the biggest driver of homelessness is housing instability and affordability. She said that while mental health and substance impact those experiencing chronic homelessness, it’s not an issue for the majority of homeless people.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.