A rescue team seeking missing woman find human remains on Lenox Mountain

State Police and a search and rescue team scouring Lenox and Richmond for a missing woman have found human remains on Lenox Mountain, officials said Wednesday.

The Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team and the State Police Special Emergency Response Team, along with a State Police K-9 unit, conducted searches for Susan Lockwood in the western Massachusetts towns on Friday, Sunday, and Monday, according to State Police.

Lockwood, 66, is a retired nurse from Richmond who went missing Oct. 30. Her car was later found abandoned on Reservoir Road on Lenox Mountain, the Berkshire Eagle reported.