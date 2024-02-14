A rescue team seeking missing woman find human remains on Lenox Mountain

State Police and a search and rescue team scouring Lenox and Richmond for a missing woman have found human remains on Lenox Mountain, officials said Wednesday.
The Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team and the State Police Special Emergency Response Team, along with a State Police K-9 unit, conducted searches for Susan Lockwood in the western Massachusetts towns on Friday, Sunday, and Monday, according to State Police.
Lockwood, 66, is a retired nurse from Richmond who went missing Oct. 30. Her car was later found abandoned on Reservoir Road on Lenox Mountain, the Berkshire Eagle reported.
State Police detectives are working to identify the remains and officials have notified Lockwood’s husband about their discovery, authorities said.
