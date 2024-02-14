Immigrants are fundamental to region’s economic impact, new report finds

The report, which also documented different demographics among immigrant groups today, found that 58 percent of all of the country’s immigrants from Cape Verde live here, as well as 12 percent of all Brazilian immigrants and nine percent of all Irish immigrants — a far contrast from three decades ago, when most of Boston’s immigrants came from Europe.

The report, by Boston Indicators and the Immigration Research Initiative, laid out the economic benefits immigrants bring to the Greater Boston region, finding that immigrants contribute roughly $103 billion, or 21 percent, to the regional GDP annually, which is equivalent to the share of population they make up.

Immigrants have a long history of shaping Boston’s identity and contributing greatly to its economy, according to a new report, which found that immigrants are far more likely to come to Boston than to other parts of the country.

“The shifts over the last generation really are fascinating,” said Luc Schuster, executive director of Boston Indicators, during a panel presentation on the report Wednesday.

Schuster mentioned the recent news coverage surrounding the large influx of migrant arrivals, and said his team’s research is helpful in “putting these near term challenges into a broader context.”

Researchers emphasized what they call a “deeply inaccurate view” that immigrant workers are bad for the economy, sharing their finding that 61 percent of immigrants work in middle-or-upper-wage jobs.

In the report, low wage is quantified as less than $49,000, middle wage is between $49,000 and $146,000, and upper wage is more than $146,000.

While some immigrants work low-wage jobs, they are responsible for “essential functions that help keep the local economy running,” researchers said in the report.

The data behind the report suggests that immigrants have steady economic mobility, with incomes increasing substantially over generations; the report found the median individual income for second-generation Bostonians to be $79,000, compared to an annual average of $58,200.

The demographic of immigrants coming to Boston has shifted over the years, the report found, which researchers say can be attributed to more recent political persecution in certain parts of the world.

In 1990, European countries made up six of the top 10 countries of origin for Boston’s immigrants. But in 2021, all 10 top countries were Latin American or Asian, the report found. Brazil was the top country of origin for immigrants coming to Boston in 2022, with three times more immigrants than the second-highest country of origin, Haiti.

The report identifies immigrants counted by the US Census. But researchers mentioned how their report does not include data from 2023, where the Boston region saw a substantial increase in immigrant arrival.

Researchers estimate that there were about 3,500 immigrant families living in the shelter system as of January 2024, largely because of a lack of readily available work permits that has left them and their families to depend on public resources. “Many of these folks left their home countries due to persecution or violence and are now in the US in legal limbo,” said Kelly Harrington, senior research manager at Boston Indicators.

“But we can’t lose sight of the long-term benefits of immigrants in our region,” she added.

Researchers also touched on the high levels of education many of Boston’s immigrants arrive with.

Almost one in four immigrants in the metropolitan Boston area have a graduate or professional degree, which Anthony Capote, senior data and policy analyst at Immigration Research Initiative, said is a sign that they came to Boston specifically to bring their skills to the workforce.

“Not only are immigrants an integral part of the economy, but they’re also central to keeping afloat the businesses that we rely on virtually every day,” Capote said.

But researchers found that an immigrant’s success in American can often depend on their gender and race. White and Asian and Pacific Islander immigrants are far more likely to be in the middle-and-upper-wage group than Black and Latino immigrants. Meanwhile, women earn less than men in each racial category.

Researchers say their hope is for Boston to combat such inequities, and showcase the positive economic relationship the city has with its immigrant communities.

“In a lot of ways, Boston is a very attractive place for immigrants,” Capote said. “It’s a place that’s good for workers, there are lots of protections.”

Jessica Chicco, director of citizenship and training at the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, said with appropriate resources, the region can remain a place where immigrants can succeed.

“I think it’s so incredibly important for us to use this data that shows us how well immigrants and new arrivals can do when given the opportunity to do well,” Chicco said. “What is the infrastructure that we as a city, as a state, want to invest in now so when this report is repeated 10 years down the line, those numbers are even greater and more positive?”

Alexa Coultoff can be reached at alexa.coultoff@globe.com. Follow her @alexacoultoff.