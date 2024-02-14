Jack Warner is a win for Rhode Island College

Warner has been the favorite to remain president for a while now – I endorsed him for the gig last April – but the council wasted a bunch of time and money conducting an intergalactic search.

The state Council on Postsecondary Education made a smart move Wednesday by elevating interim Rhode Island College President Jack Warner to the permanent post, finally giving the veteran administrator the runway he deserves to make his mark on this vital institution.

Luckily, Warner stood out because he didn’t sit around for the past two years with the interim title hanging over his head just hoping to avoid any mistakes. He went to work balancing RIC’s budget – in part by making cuts to degree programs that weren’t generating much student interest – while also helping rebuild the RIC community after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The status quo has become an agenda of continuous improvement,” Warner told me when we spoke on Wednesday shortly after the council’s unanimous vote.

That improvement includes implementing the HOPE scholarship program, which offers two years of free college to juniors and seniors as long as they live in Rhode Island and attend RIC during their first two years of school. It’s still just a pilot program, and Warner said he plans to ask the legislature to extend it this year.

Warner has also overseen the launch of the Institute for Cybersecurity & Emerging Technologies, which is led by former congressman James Langevin and has significant ambitions. Governor Dan McKee has said he wants 1,000 students enrolled at the institute within five years.

So what else does Warner have in store for RIC?

Warner said the college is planning to launch a degree in artificial intelligence in the fall, along with an MBA program that he says will have a technical focus.

Then there’s the meat-and-potatoes stuff, like ensuring that students graduate in four years. Because RIC is a commuter school that often caters to students who work in addition to taking classes, it has long had a reputation for having too many students on the six- or seven-year plan for their bachelor’s degree.

But in order to be eligible for free tuition through the HOPE scholarship, students have to graduate within four years. Warner said a top priority is streamlining the curriculum and reviewing some of the prerequisites for students to enroll in certain programs at the college.

Warner said he has also long been concerned about what’s known in higher education as “credit creep,” which requires students to take on more than 120 credits to earn a degree. He said RIC’s teachers’ program requires too many credits, so “we are in the process of drawing them down.”

Over the longer term, Warner, 78, is already thinking a lot about preparing potential successors. One of his favorite jokes is that “I’m younger than President Biden,” but he said he takes mentoring younger administrators very seriously.

RIC is now designated by the US Department of Education as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, but all three of the finalists for the presidency – including Warner – were white men.

“We want our faculty and professional staff to look like our students,” Warner said.

Here’s hoping that goal becomes Warner’s lasting legacy.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.