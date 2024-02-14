Maine Senator Angus King pushes back against federal directive discouraging entertaining electric signs on highways

King, a Maine independent, made his entreaty in response to guidance issued in December by the Federal Highway Administration , which released an updated 1,100-page manual that spells out how signs and other traffic control devices are regulated. In it, the agency strongly recommends against overhead electronic signs with obscure meanings, references to pop culture, or those intended to be funny.

Rather than targeting the silly signs, Buttigieg’s department should instead focus on distracted driving pitfalls like the video entertainment systems in newer vehicles, King wrote.

In a pun-laden missive, US Senator Angus King on Wednesday pressed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to not “sanction or discourage” states from using humorous electronic signage to broadcast road safety messages on the highway.

In his letter to Buttigieg, King didn’t take kindly to the FHA’s finger wagging.

“I write today to ensure that the Department of Transportation (DOT), with you at the wheel, is not driving distracted in our nation’s quest for safer streets,” King wrote.

“The United States is unique among advanced countries for failing to decrease traffic deaths in the past twenty years—and in fact, has seen them increase,” he continued. “As a cosponsor of the Road to Zero resolution in the Senate, I believe that implementing proven measures to reduce traffic deaths should be among the foremost responsibilities of the DOT. However, that does not include a ban on signs which through humor or wit attempt to give their messages a bit of fresh tread; I hope we can avoid a head-on collision on this.”

The DOT didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

The FHA recommendations said that “messages with obscure or secondary meanings, such as those with popular culture references, unconventional sign legend syntax, or that are intended to be humorous, should not be used as they might be misunderstood or understood only by a limited segment of road users and require greater time to process and understand. Similarly, slogan-type messages and the display of statistical information should not be used.”

King wrote that Buttigieg’s agency has a “mile-long backup” of traffic safety issues to address including distracted and impaired driving, roads that favor speed over safety, vehicles growing in size and weight annually, and manufacturers charging premiums for what ought to be basic safety features, King wrote.

He also praised the work of the FHA officials who put out the guidance, while taking issue with their conclusions about saucy signage.

The senator wrote that “both researchers and highway officials in many states have found value in messages which break through the traffic jam of information. At risk of not staying in my lane, I’d also call to your attention that the last few years’ fleets of new vehicles contain myriad multimedia surfaces and screens — showing entertainment or live feeds from on-vehicle cameras. Given that drivers are now navigating around ‘Bluey’ re-runs, abrupt lane change alerts and rear-door camera views, your concern over a dozen well-intended words on a road sign seems off-course.”

He said it was hard to believe that suggested signage in the FHA guidance, including “Unbuckled seat belts fine + points” and “Impaired drivers lose license + jail,” would be easier for drivers to remember than the more colloquial variants of “Click it or ticket” and “Drive sober or get pulled over.”

King said he was putting two questions to Buttigieg.

“Will you commit that the Department of Transportation, and subagencies therein, will not sanction or discourage, formally or informally, states which use humor or pop culture references while conveying an otherwise appropriate safety message?” King wrote. “Will you commit that the Department of Transportation, and subagencies therein, will not withhold or threaten to withhold funding to states which use humor or pop culture references while conveying an otherwise appropriate safety message?”

Some zingers on Massachusetts highway signs in recent years have included “Use Yah Blinkah” to encourage signaling when changing lanes, “Don’t be a Grinch: Drive Safely,” to remind motorists to exercise caution around the holidays, as well as “Texting Will Get You on the Naughty List.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

