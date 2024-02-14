Sen. Pacheco one of a dozen Mass. lawmakers who plan to leave office at end of the year

“That’s not one of the things that I see myself doing,” the Taunton Democrat, who was elected to represent the Third Bristol and Plymouth District in 1992 after two terms in the House, said in an interview Wednesday. “There’s too much to do, and because I love what I do, I am going to continue to be as involved as possible in solving challenging problems that face policymakers.”

Pacheco, 71, was adamant, though, that he is not retiring.

Marc R. Pacheco, the dean of the Massachusetts Senate, said Tuesday that he will not seek reelection , joining a growing number of state lawmakers — including several longtime legislators in key positions — who have announced plans to leave office at the end of the year.

At least a dozen state lawmakers have so far announced that they will not seek reelection in the fall and will instead run for another office or move on to jobs in the private sector — almost none announced plans to retire.

State Representative Paul A. Schmid III, a Westport Democrat who co-chairs the Joint Committee on Agriculture, also announced his departure Tuesday, after serving for more than 13 years. “I have worked to serve our farmers and to bring local, healthy food into our schools and urban areas,” Schmid, 81, said in a letter to constituents in the 8th Bristol District.

Pacheco and Schmid’s announcements followed one Monday from Representative Denise Garlick, a Needham Democrat who chairs the Education Committee and represents the 13th Norfolk District. Garlick said in a statement that she was “moving forward to a new chapter in my life.”

The flurry of lawmakers announcing plans to leave office is “pretty typical” for this point in the election calendar, according to Representative Ruth B. Balser, a Newton Democrat who announced last week that she would not seek reelection to the 12th Middlesex District, which she has served since 1999.

“Every two years at around this time, there are a series of announcements of people who moving on,” Balser, who serves on the House leadership team, said in an interview Wednesday.

Balser, 75, had a career as a psychologist before spending a quarter-century as a lawmaker, and she is looking forward to beginning a new phase of life while remaining involved in politics and activism, she said.

“I’ve been fortunate in that I’ve had two very meaningful careers, and I’m leaving now really just because I’m ready to retire,” she said.

On the same day Balser announced her plans to leave office, Representative Angelo D’Emilia, a Bridgewater Republican elected in 2010, said he will also not run for reelection, adding that he looks “forward to pursuing new opportunities.”

Representative William “Smitty” Pignatelli, vice-chair of the Committee on Rules, is also leaving the State House, saying in an interview Wednesday that he “just felt it was time to step aside.”

Pignatelli, a Lenox Democrat, announced his departure last week, after four decades in elected office and more than 20 years serving the 3rd Berkshire District.

“I’ve had a very good run, and I’m very pleased to be leaving on top of my game,” he said.

Representative Gerard J. Cassidy, who chairs the Legislature’s veterans affairs committee, announced his departure at the end of last month. Cassidy, a Brockton Democrat serving the 9th Plymouth District, was elected in a special election in 2016 after working as an aide to late state senator Thomas P. Kennedy for 28 years.

Representative Sarah Peake, the second assistant majority leader, said in mid-January that she would not seek reelection. Peake, a Provincetown Democrat serving the 4th Barnstable District, told the Cape Cod Chronicle that she was making the announcement ahead of the release of nomination papers to give potential candidates for the seat time to plan.

Representative Daniel R. Carey, an Easthampton Democrat who serves as vice chair of the House Committee on Post Audit and Oversight, also announced last month that he will not seek reelection so that he can instead run for Hampshire County clerk of courts.

The first incumbent in the State House to announce that she would not seek reelection this year was Senator Susan Moran, a Democrat serving the Plymouth and Barnstable District, who said in November that she would instead run for clerk of the Barnstable Superior Court.

After Moran’s announcement, state representatives Dylan Fernandes, a Falmouth Democrat, and Mathew Muratore, a Plymouth Republican, each announced separately that that they would seek her office rather than run for reelection, adding two more names to the list of outgoing lawmakers.

Material from the State House News Service was used in this report and Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.