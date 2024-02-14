Two years after pay structure revamp, Mass. Senate to boost pay for staffers

“There’s a longstanding process . . . to bring compensation into line with market competition in the private and public sector,” said Brownsberger, a Belmont Democrat. “The Senate President [Karen E. Spilka] has had a focus on equity and being competitive so that staff can develop in a positive way.”

Senate officials did not immediately release details on how much pay could rise. But state Senator William Brownsberger, the chamber’s No. 3 Democrat, told reporters Wednesday that over the next few months, officials will institute a “set of adjustments to compensation,” as well as rework how certain position are defined “to reflect the market and equity concerns.”

Leaders in the Massachusetts Senate said they intend to raise staff pay and redefine positions to better align with the private sector, taking action two years after they last revamped the chamber’s pay structure.

Advertisement

The changes — which include stipends for some non-English speakers, reimbursements for seeking licenses to practice social work or law, and salary re-evaluations for staff who earn Master’s degrees — will not change the cost of the Senate’s line item in the budget, nor does it involve any additional budget requests, according to Senate budget chief Michael J. Rodrigues.

Rodrigues said the goal is to “ensure that our staff are fully and fairly compensated” and that “staff feel fully appreciated and valued.”

”There’s a lot of turnover of staff, and the value of having staff that have served for many years is immeasurable in developing policy and legislation,” the Westport Democrat said.

The change also adjusts the salary range structure with the goal of making the State House a competitive place to work for people such as communications professionals, who are in high demand across industries, said Senator Brendan C. Crighton, a Lynn Democrat.

Crighton worked as a Senate staffer for a decade until 2015, and said at the time, each office had its own budget and had very little consistency.

Advertisement

Formalizing staff has helped “recognize the work staffers do here,” he said, calling staff “the backbone of the Senate.”

”We want folks to want to come into public service,” he said. “And I think for a long time, we weren’t meeting that.”

The news comes after the Senate awarded one-time 10 percent raises for staff in 2022, a change that also included a salary floor and a new pay structure.

The new system resulted in an average 15 percent raise for 260 Senate employees. The structure aligns with the way the executive and judiciary branches classify and pay their employees.

The 2022 plan involved recommendations and input from members of the Senate and their staff, and set the pay floor at $50,138, which is about $5,000 more than the floor set for Congressional staff the same year.

The changes were implemented in the wake of a salary study commissioned by the Senate in 2021 that found fault with the chamber’s hiring and pay practices.

The Senate’s pay structure was first revamped back in 2018 after a new state law meant to ensure more fair and equal workplaces was enacted. Instead of giving each senator a pot of money to spend on compensation and other costs, the Senate president’s office must now approve each hire and raise.

In 2019, the chamber raised Senate staff salaries to a floor of $43,000. In 2021, the floor got bumped to $45,580.

Advertisement

Senate staff pay was central tenet of a nascent unionization effort among staff, who announced their intent to form a union in 2022. Spilka, however, has not recognized the union. While Massachusetts has a long pro-labor tradition, state law carves out legislative staff from the definition of public employees who may collectively bargain.

Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.