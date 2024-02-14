How governors pick high-court justices is a ‘black box.’ Healey’s process was more close-knit than usual.

Faced with two recent Supreme Judicial Court vacancies, the first-term Democrat leaned on a small, five-person panel, including three current or former Healey appointees, to vet and identify picks for the high court — employing a much tighter circle than those her predecessors relied on to make their initial SJC picks.

Even by those opaque standards, Governor Maura Healey’s approach for her initial picks may be more insular than most, legal observers say.

For decades, when openings on Massachusetts’ highest court emerged, governors typically convened a wide-ranging group of seasoned attorneys to vet and recommend candidates, using a process in which debate was confidential, meetings weren’t public, and timelines were malleable.

The eventual nominees it recommended were well-known to the governor, too: A former Healey appointee who succeeded her briefly as interim attorney general, and an appellate judge who was her romantic partner for 12 years.

While governors have wide latitude in how they vet and choose judicial candidates, legal observers worry that Healey’s approach — and the connected picks that emerged from it — signals to prospective judges that they could face an insider’s game for any future high court openings.

Her two most recent predecessors used commissions ranging anywhere from a dozen to more than 20 people, many of whom were not part of their administration and hailed from around the state, to screen candidates for their first high court picks. That Healey used only a handful of people for the same, intensive work is “actually shocking,” said Robert Cordy, a former SJC justice and chief legal counsel to former governor William Weld.

Creating larger commissions puts “more voices around the table of people who are very knowledgeable of our legal system and its needs,” said Cordy, who also sat on Weld’s judicial nominating commission. “You don’t need 21 people. But it’s nice to have 10 or 12.”

To be sure, legal experts, attorneys, and Healey’s staff have all said that her two nominees — Elizabeth “Bessie” Dewar and state appellate court Judge Gabrielle R. Wolohojian — are well-suited to sit on the high court.

Dewar, whom Healey had previously appointed as state solicitor, was unanimously confirmed by the Governor’s Council last month. The 43-year-old also served as acting attorney general for several weeks last year after Healey was sworn in as governor. Wolohojian, 63, has served for 16 years on the appellate court bench, where she has handled thousands of cases. (The Governor’s Council has scheduled her confirmation hearing for Feb. 21.)

Healey’s aides also argued that Wolohojian, with whom Healey had the relationship, was also thoroughly vetted as part of her appointment to the appeals court in 2008.

“Clearly the process used by governors has differed within and between administrations,” said Lon Povich, a former chief legal counsel to former governor Charlie Baker. “In this case, it resulted in two truly outstanding candidates.”

Karissa Hand, a Healey spokesperson, said the governor “brought together a team of the highest integrity and experience” to vet candidates for her, including Geraldine Hines, a former SJC justice, and Martin F. Murphy, a former president of the Boston Bar Association. The other three members were Kate Cook, Healey’s chief of staff and a former top attorney in the Deval Patrick administration; Paige Scott Reed, Healey’s chief legal counsel; and Mary Strother, Northeastern University’s general counsel.

Strother previously served as Healey’s first assistant attorney general for five years when Healey was the state’s top prosecutor. Strother was succeeded in her role by Cook. She, in turn, was succeeded by Dewar.

“The Supreme Judicial Nominating Commission considered nearly two dozen candidates from across the state, but they ultimately made two clear recommendations to the Governor for these positions — State Solicitor Bessie Dewar and Justice Gabrielle Wolohojian,” Hand said in a statement.

Governor Maura Healey swore in Elizabeth "Bessie" Dewar as an associate justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court last month. Dewar was previously state solicitor under Healey in the attorney general's office. Joshua Qualls

Others did it differently early in their tenures. Patrick, for instance, initially created a so-called judicial nominating commission with 21 people to screen candidates for judicial appointments, including his first two picks to the SJC. Baker in his first term used a 12-member commission assigned solely to SJC openings. When more vacancies emerged in his second term, he created a new 13-member panel with few holdovers from the first.

Patrick, a Democrat, and Baker, a Republican, also sought or received multiple recommendations for their initial openings, those involved in the process said. Patrick asked for as many as eight for his first vacancy alone.

He switched tacks in his second term, relying on a small group of advisers instead of a commission for a series of SJC picks. Mo Cowan, a former senator who served as Patrick’s chief legal counsel and then chief of staff, said that when it came to identifying a pick for chief justice in 2010, Cowan ran the “whole process myself” before Patrick tapped Roderick L. Ireland.

The small vetting teams Patrick used often included E. Macey Russell or Lisa Goodheart — both of whom at different times chaired Patrick’s full nominating commission — as well as Patrick’s chief legal counsel, which for two years was Cook, Healey’s current chief of staff.

“With SJC picks, [the process] is much more of a black box,” Goodheart said in an interview. “Most governors want to have some flexibility, some discretion, and some privacy to come up with their nominee.”

Still, Patrick’s decision to use a larger, diverse panel for his initial picks was intentional, she said. “We wanted to make sure that we started from scratch,” Goodheart said. “By the time you come to the fourth, fifth, sixth appointments, you have a sense of who the likely pool is going to be.”

For Healey to now rely on a tighter group of mostly current and former advisers does not suggest something unethical occurred, said Nancy Moore, a Boston University law professor and former prosecutor who specializes in professional ethics.

But, she said, it could raise questions of whether candidates that didn’t have a track record with the governor received the same consideration.

“The concern is: Is the process one that’s going to identify and allow a fair opportunity for candidates of widely different backgrounds?” Moore said. “Their ability to get through the process shouldn’t depend on any personal connection they have with the governor. That would be tilting the scales in a way that disfavors unconnected candidates.”

Healey’s office did not make the governor, Cook, or Reed available for an interview. Neither Strother, Hines, nor Murphy responded to requests for comment.

The nomination of Wolohojian has raised other questions, namely whether her romantic relationship with Healey could create the potential for — or at least the appearance of — a conflict of interest should cases involving the governor’s office come before the SJC.

Healey has said publicly that Wolohojian would not have to recuse herself from cases involving her office. Wolohojian, however, previously did recuse herself from handling all cases involving the attorney general’s office during the eight years when Healey was the state’s top prosecutor, said Jennifer Donahue, a court spokesperson. That included when she and Healey were still in a relationship and after they separated in 2019.

It was only when Andrea Campbell became attorney general last year that Wolohojian resumed hearing cases involving the AG’s office. Wolohojian does not currently recuse herself from cases involving the executive branch or its agencies, Donahue said.

“I definitely have the question of, when and why would she need to recuse herself?” said Tara Jacobs, a Democrat and member of the Governor’s Council. ”It’s radically unfair to prevent someone who would be fantastic in the role because of a tie [to the governor]. On the other hand, how many fabulous candidates are there that are on the same level that don’t have that prior relationship?”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.