Following bitter debate, Milton heads to polls to vote on divisive zoning plan

Around 7:20 a.m., about a dozen people holding “YES!” and “VOTE NO” signs stood outside the town’s Cunningham Hall polling place. On the yes side, supporters queued up a playlist of hits by Katy Perry and OneRepublic.

Residents have been fiercely divided over the plan, which would bring Milton into compliance with a state law requiring cities and towns that have MBTA service to allow more multifamily housing.

After weeks of heated debate, residents in Milton headed to the polls Wednesday to vote on a controversial new land-use plan that would open the community to more multifamily housing development and could have ramifications across the state.

Advertisement

Phil Mathews, 72, of Milton Center, said he was voting yes because of the region’s housing crisis. If approved, the plan would allow apartment and condominium buildings between two-and-a-half and six stories to be built without special approval in some parts of town.

“I understand the angst with change,” Mathews said. “But a lot of other communities are dealing with this. We’re sharing the burden.”

But Greg Fall, 66, who lives on Granite Avenue, an area where multifamily housing could be built under the new plan, said his neighborhood was being “unfairly burdened with the majority of this plan.”

“They are trying to make everything fit under [state] law, but each community is unique,” he said.

Voters entered the Cunningham School gymnasium in Milton to vote at 7am. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The wider repercussions of the vote could make it one of the most consequential in recent memory.

At issue is the town’s effort to comply with a 2021 law that requires 177 communities served by the MBTA to rezone so it’s easier to build multifamily housing, largely near transit stations. State leaders are counting on suburban rezoning to increase the supply of new homes and help address a regional housing crisis that has driven home costs to stratospheric levels and priced many people out of the market.

Advertisement

The legal mandate to rezone, however, has inflamed people in a number of communities, nowhere as dramatically as in Milton, a town of 28,630. Like many affluent Boston suburbs, Milton has long made it difficult to build multifamily developments, with zoning designed to protect and encourage single-family neighborhoods.

Milton is among a dozen municipalities in the first wave of re-zonings, which were supposed to be done by the end of last year. After months of public hearings and debate, Town Meeting in December approved a zoning plan to relax construction rules to encourage multifamily developments in a number of areas.

But opponents extended the political battle by collecting signatures to trigger a little-used clause of the town charter to override the Town Meeting vote and force the policy change to a townwide ballot. Opponents gathered many more than the roughly 1,100 signatures required, and the election date was finalized in late December.

That kicked off an intense campaign. Volunteers on each side have gone door-to-door. Hundreds of YES! or VOTE NO lawn signs have been forced into frozen ground. Information cards have cluttered mailboxes. Advertisements have appeared in the local paper. Partisans have hollered at each other in all capital letters on the Internet.

The vote will serve as an important barometer of how residents feel about the state’s big pitch on housing: that to alleviate the shortage, some residents will have to accept denser housing in their neighborhoods.

Advertisement

More than 130 other communities are supposed to rezone under the MBTA communities law by year’s end — and they are watching Milton’s vote. The polls close at 8 p.m.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell has threatened Milton with lost grants and legal action if the vote fails, and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll joined supporters of the measure at a rally at the Milton Art Center.

Voting commenced at at the Cunningham Park Community Center in Milton on Wednesday. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

On Wednesday, some voters said they were mindful of the prospect of state consequences

“The plan may not be perfect, but we’ll lose grant funding,” said John Ahonen, 70, a yes supporter. “The plan can be modified.”

But Fall, the opponent, said he wasn’t worried about the potential loss of grant funding or litigation.

“I can’t believe leaders of the state would want to punish the citizens of Milton for exercising their democratic right,” Fall said.

Milton’s proposal to satisfy the MBTA communities law would loosen zoning for apartments and condominiums in six areas totaling about 150 acres. The rezoning is required to allow at least 2,461 housing units but the actual number of units will likely be much lower given how much land within the sections is already developed.

John Lee, 44, said he voted for the measure, noting that he can barely afford to live in town.

“Milton has a lot of single-family homes and multifamily housing would be great for other people,” Lee said. State funding is “important” and he said he doesn’t think it’s wise to flout the state.

Advertisement

But Natalie Matushevsky, 42, voted no, saying the plan would “just cause traffic.”

Matushevsky said it’s already a struggle to get to work in Boston on Interstate 93.

“I don’t want to be sitting in traffic for the next three years,” she said.

At Tucker Elementary School, six supporters held signs and cheered when a chorus of honks came their way. Afiya Webb, 42, who lives near Pope’s Pond, went to the polls with her four kids, said supporting the measure was “the right thing to do.”

“In the long term, we need more housing if we want our kids to live here,” Webb said as her kids ran around her.

Webb, who moved from Georgia to Massachusetts in 2018, said her family chose Milton because it was one of the few places in the state with a Black middle class.

Across the street from the school, Sybil Turk, 39, held a yes sign.

“The housing crisis is ridiculous around here,” Turk said. “We all really care about Milton and we want other people to live here.”

Ian Grigorio, 47, who runs a community Facebook page, said Wednesday marked the biggest town vote in his lifetime.

“The town is very divided,” he said. “Both sides have passion.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_. Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him @andrewnbrinker.