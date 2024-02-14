MIT president suspends student group critical of war in Gaza, says action ‘not related to content’ of demonstrations

The student group ignored the warning and on Monday night held a demonstration on campus “without going through the normal permission processes.”

In a video statement to the campus on Tuesday, Kornbluth said members of the Coalition Against Apartheid were warned to follow university rules governing when and where on-campus demonstrations are allowed.

MIT President Sally Kornbluth has suspended a student group that held demonstrations on the Cambridge campus against Israel’s war in Gaza but said the sanction was unrelated to its political message.

“I want to be clear that suspending the CAA is not related to the content of their speech. I fully support the right of everyone on our campus to express their views,” Kornbluth said. “These rules exist to ensure that we can make ample room for free expression — while also allowing everyone to pursue their work and lives here, safely and unimpeded.”

The student group responded to the suspension on its Instagram account Tuesday, saying MIT administrators had threatened to suspend 13 of its members. The group said it held an “emergency action” Monday to protest Israel’s military action in Rafah in southern Gaza, where more than 1 million people have taken shelter from the war.

“We have held peaceful protest after peaceful protest in response to the genocide perpetrated by the Israeli occupation in Palestine,” the group wrote, citing demonstrations it has held during the past four months. “However, the exercise of our right to free speech has been met with sanctions and suppression by the administration.”

The group said the suspension was an example of “attacks on our right to protest.”

“It is in these moments, when we face the harshest repression, that we know the balance of power is shifting. Their response today reveals that MIT fears the mass mobilization of our community, who have remained steadfast with Palestine,” the CAA said. “These attacks on our right to protest are not only suppressive but expose the moral failure and desperation of the administration. We must realize, as Martin Luther King Jr. did, that ‘a threat to justice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,’ and we must act with due urgency.”

The organization could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

In the message, Kornbluth addressed tensions on campus caused by the war in Gaza, launched after a Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians. An estimated 28,000 people have been killed in Gaza, more than 70 percent of them women and children, the Associated Press reported.

“There is a difference between what we can say — that is, what we have a right to say — and what we should say,” she said. “I understand that many of you feel that what you should say in this moment is in fact a passionate expression of your political views about the causes you believe in.”

But “I hope that all of us can find a way to express our political views with a basic sense of respect and empathy for other members of our community,” she continued.

It is “legitimate to criticize the policies of any government, including the current government of Israel — as indeed many Israelis do,” she said. “But as members of one community, we shouldn’t feel it’s OK to vilify and shun Israeli and Jewish members of our community.”

At the same time, “we shouldn’t feel it’s OK to vilify everyone who advocates for the Palestinian people as ‘supporting Hamas,’” she said.

The suspension means the group can no longer use university facilities, reserve “any space on campus for any purpose,” receive student organization funding, or “be permitted to organize any further protests or demonstrations anywhere on our campus.”

The suspension will be reviewed by the university’s committee on discipline, Kornbluth said.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.