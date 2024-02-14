Man indicted for shooting New Bedford police detective arrested at Logan Aiport after getting off plane from Portugal

Denzel Gomes, formerly of New Bedford, will be held in jail overnight pending arraignment in Fall River Superior Court Thursday morning, the statement said.

An 18-year-old who allegedly shot a New Bedford police detective and another person in July was arrested at Logan Airport Wednesday after getting off a plane from Portugal, Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office said in a statement.

Gomes was indicted in September on charges of armed assault to murder, attempted assault with a firearm, assault with a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury, and carrying an illegal firearm, the statement said.

He left the country before his indictment was returned, officials said.

On July 17, 2023, Gomes allegedly shot detective Lavar Gilbert and another person at the intersection of Orchard and Rivet streets in New Bedford, the statement said.

Investigators worked with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Marshals, and ATF agents to identify the flight that Gomes boarded Wednesday, officials said. He was arrested by State and New Bedford police “without incident” upon his arrival at Logan.

“I am very pleased to know that the fugitive responsible for injuring one of our detectives during a recent shooting is now in custody,” New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira said in the statement. “I’m thankful for the combined efforts of our dedicated law enforcement community in capturing the suspect.”

“This incident highlights the importance of unity between agencies and the relentless pursuit of dangerous criminals,” said Oliveira.

