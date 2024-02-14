A new president for Rhode Island College

Rhode Island College is getting a new president this morning. Well, kind of.
The state Council on Postsecondary Education is meeting at 8:30 a.m. at RIC to approve the presidential hiring. The council’s agenda does not say which of the three finalists for the job will be selected, but it’s widely believed that interim President Jack Warner will get the nod.
The other finalists are Jeffrey M. Osborn, the provost and vice president for academic affairs at The College of New Jersey, and Dean Libutti, an associate vice president for enrollment management and student success at the University of Rhode Island.
Warner has held the interim role since 2022, when he replaced former president Frank Sanchez. He was the postsecondary commissioner in Rhode Island for seven years before running the public higher education system in South Dakota.
The council is also expected to consider extending the contract of current postsecondary commissioner Shannon Gilkey at this morning’s meeting.
