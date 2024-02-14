Mother and daughter from N.H. recall horror of Kansas City shooting at Chief’s celebration

“All of a sudden, people started crushing forward, everybody started running, there was screaming,” she recalled in an interview broadcast by WCVB-TV . “We didn’t know what was happening, but this day and age, when people run, you run.”

Dana Brady said that she and her daughter, Madison, were leaving the parade to look for an Uber when they heard people screaming.

A mother and daughter from New Hampshire who attended the Chief’s Super Bowl victory parade Wednesday in Kansas City ran for their safety amid the shouts of screaming fans rushing to get away from gunfire, according to broadcast reports.

Advertisement

Authorities said one person was killed and 21 others injured in the shooting occurred at the end of the Chief’s victory rally. Three people were in custody, police said.

The Brady’s “flew in [Tuesday] from New Hampshire just for the parade,” she told reporters in Kansas City, where they used to live. She did not say where they live in New Hampshire.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Brady said she put her arms around her daughter and the two approached Union Station where people were helping each other climb over gates to get inside. Once inside, the two sought shelter on a staircase where Brady said she thought they could be safe.

“People started running again,” said Brady, who heard multiple people say that shots were still being fired. “We ran into a hallway, and a janitor said ‘Come into this area.’ We went where an elevator was, we shut the doors and sat back against the doors.”

Brady said she could still hear yelling from outside the elevator and wasn’t sure if it was safe to leave. Eventually, the elevator started to move and Brady and her daughter ran through a side door to an outdoor area teaming with police.

Advertisement

“I’ve never been so glad to see an officer in my life,” said Brady.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.









Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.