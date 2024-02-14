No-excuse absentee voting? In N.H., it’s not so simple.

“This is not a matter of convenience,” the bill’s prime sponsor, Senator Donna M. Soucy of Manchester, told the Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee on Tuesday. “It’s not a matter of trying to enact an early-vote system. But it’s trying to ensure that our absentee ballot process takes into account the needs of the citizens of this state.”

Democrats in the New Hampshire Senate pushed last year to change that. Their efforts failed . So they are trying again this year with Senate Bill 536 , which would authorize absentee voting, no excuse needed.

Unlike its neighbors, New Hampshire doesn’t permit every qualified voter to cast an absentee ballot for just any reason. Only in certain circumstances is absentee voting allowed.

Soucy’s bill is cosponsored by all nine of her Democratic colleagues in the Senate, plus five Democrats in the House. It elicited glowing endorsements from Open Democracy and the New Hampshire Campaign for Voting Rights, which testified that the policy change would bolster democratic engagement in a non-partisan way.

New Hampshire is an outlier for the region. Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island have no-excuse absentee voting, and Vermont conducts all-mail elections, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

But enacting this policy in New Hampshire may not be as easy as proponents would like. The state’s top election official, Secretary of State David M. Scanlan, said lawmakers cannot do this on their own. This proposed change would require a constitutional amendment, he said.

The state constitution specifies that qualified voters who are absent from their city or town or who are unable to vote in person “by reason of physical disability” must be allowed to cast an absentee ballot. The scope and application of those constitutional provisions have been the subject of much debate, and the “disability” clause has been interpreted with some flexibility.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials said efforts to avoid contracting the coronavirus would constitute a disability justifying the use of an absentee ballot. Record voter turnout ensued.

Scanlan testified Tuesday that he sees other potential scenarios in which a voter might reasonably make the case that their situation constituted a disability — but that doesn’t mean the constitutional provisions are meaningless.

“I think somebody waking up in the morning and deciding, you know, ‘I just don’t feel like it,’ does not qualify under our state constitution,” he said.

