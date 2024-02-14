Person hospitalized in ‘critical condition’ after being struck by fire truck in Boston, police say

A person was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday after being struck by a Boston Fire Department truck in Dorchester, Boston police said.
Police responded around 12:25 a.m. to 111 Bowdoin St to reports of a pedestrian hit by a fire truck, according to Officer Jason Villanueva, a Boston Police Department spokesperson.
The person is in “critical condition,” Villanueva said.
The gender, age, and name of the person has not been released, according to Villanueva. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, he said.
There was no further information on whether the fire truck was deployed at the time of the crash, Villanueva said.
The Boston Fire Department did not immediately respond to phone calls for comment.
