As the state considers bids for a new prison health care contract, politicians and advocates raise concerns

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey on Wednesday sent a letter to DOC Commissioner Carol Mici highlighting issues at the two companies and calling on the DoC to employ “more robust” oversight mechanisms to ensure the contractor provides an adequate standard of care. Appended to the letter were responses provided by Wellpath and YesCare to a long list of questions posed last month by Warren, Markey and fellow senators conveying their concerns.

But two of the companies believed to have bid, Wellpath, the current contractor, and YesCare (formerly known as Corizon Health Inc.), were recently singled out for congressional oversight because of accusations of neglect and substandard care.

The Massachusetts Department of Corrections has until the end of March to decide which company will provide healthcare to the approximately 6,000 people incarcerated in the state’s prison system. The winner will receive a five-year contract worth more than $100 million a year.

While the DoC has not released the names of the bidders, seven companies including Wellpath and YesCare previously informed the DOC of their intent to bid, according to a public records request submitted by Prisoners’ Legal Services, the nonprofit advocacy group..

“I’m deeply concerned by the findings in our oversight work of Wellpath and Corizon,” Senator Warren said in a statement. “Whatever contractor is ultimately selected, it’s powerfully important that the Department of Correction impose strong monitoring and accountability measures to ensure that the health contractor meets its basic obligations when providing life-or-death health services in the state’s prisons.”

The current contract, which expires in June, pays Wellpath roughly $119 million a year. Final bids for the new contract were due on Jan. 29. On Tuesday, the state began hearing oral presentations from some of the bidders.

Over the course of its six years providing healthcare to the state’s prisoners, Wellpath’s record has been controversial. In November 2020, the state’s US attorney and the US Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division documented problems at prisons around the state, accusing the Department of Correction and Wellpath of exposing prisoners experiencing mental health crises “to conditions that harm them or place them at serious risk of harm.” Wellpath is owned by the private equity firm H.I.G. Capital.

Critics have accused the company of, among other things, chronic understaffing, outright denials of care and inappropriate use of restraints and solitary confinement for people with mental health needs.

In its responses to Warren and Markey’s initial letter, appended to the new one, Marc Goldstone, Wellpath’s executive vice president and chief legal officer, disputed reports that the company was slow to respond to prisoner slips requesting care. He said that 95 percent of sick slips were reviewed and triaged within 24 hours of receipt. He also provided a list of preventative care services provided by the company. And he said that the company “promotes rigorous standards of care, [and] invests in innovation and preventative healthcare.”

YesCare, the second company singled out by Sen. Warren and Markey, used to be called Corizon. Corizon declared bankruptcy last February and transferred some of its assets to YesCare, and its liability to a separate company that owes more than $82 million to more than 1,000 creditors, including former patients who were injured or neglected, former employees who were hurt on the job, hospitals, doctors’ offices, cities and states, according to the Marshall Project. YesCare did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several of the other companies that had planned to bid have also been the subject of negative media accounts and lawsuits.

They include Alabama-based NaphCare, Inc. which was sued by incarcerated patients and their families for medical neglect more than 100 times in the past three years, according to federal court records reviewed by the Appeal, a nonprofit news organization that covers the criminal justice system. It was recently ordered to pay $27 million in damages to the family of an inmate killed by neglect in Spokane. Other bidders include VitalCore Health Strategies, LLC and Centurion Health, both of which have been subjects of multiple lawsuits and negative press coverage in others states. Others interested in bidding including MediPro Medical Staffing, LLC, and Correctional Psychiatric Service, according to the records. NaphCare, VitalCore Health Strategies and Centurion Health could not immediately be reached for comment.

In the letter, Warren and Markey urged the DoC to employ “robust oversight” to ensure the facilities are staffed with a sufficient number of qualified health providers, follow physician treatment plans, promptly respond to incarcerated individuals’ requests for medical attention, and provide appropriate mental health care. She noted that the current Request For Response (RFR) soliciting bids was “developed with input from stakeholders” and requires the “incoming health care contractor to meet a somewhat more rigorous standard of service.”

Among the provisions included that could improve care are performance incentives to be negotiated at a later date and a provision that encourages bidders to propose innovative ways to minimize delays in medication delivery.

Some advocates said their input was largely ignored as the DOC was finalizing the RFR last fall. Some suggested the current structure of the contract incentivizes medical neglect because some of the profits earned by the prison healthcare companies come from the same pool of money used to pay for prison healthcare. This conflict is one of the reasons more oversite is needed, they argue.

Hannah Michelle Brower, an organizer of Deeper than Water, a nonprofit prisoner advocacy group, was among those who met with officials from ForHealth Consulting at UMass Chan Medical School, which was hired to help prepare the procurement documents that guided those who bid on the contract. Working with individuals who are currently incarcerated, the group developed and then submitted seven provisions aimed at creating mechanisms for accountability. Among them was language that would require providers to increase transparency, create an oversight board with members who are currently incarcerated, respond to sick slips in a timely manner, raise fines for not following treatment plans, ensure adequate staffing levels and that staff possess valid credentials, and include more provisions ensuring that incarcerated people are able to see outside providers.

“The DOC didn’t incorporate even one of these changes into the RFR,” Brower said. “Both the DOC and Governor Healy should be held accountable for the unnecessary suffering, illness and deaths that result from the medical neglect that’s undoubtedly going to continue in Massachusetts state prisons. It’s inexcusable. There is no reason to not make these changes. They’re not complex. They’re not extremely expensive.”

A DOC spokesperson said in a statement that the agency had received the Warren and Markey letter and would “review closely.” It did not respond to Brower’s complaints.

“The Massachusetts Department of Correction remains deeply committed to providing comprehensive health services to the approximately 6,000 incarcerated individuals in our care,” the statement said. It continued, “As we continue to advance the procurement process, we look forward to working collaboratively with our contracted medical vendor to address the challenges of caring for a population that often has complex and significant health needs.”

Adam Piore can be reached at adam.piore@globe.com.