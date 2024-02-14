Over 100 protesters in South Station hold die-in support of Gaza

“Right now, our senators are sending billions and billions of our tax dollars to fund this genocide,” said a 25-year-old Arab resident of Boston who identified themselves only by the initial R. “It’s completely shameful, disrespectful, and they need to start listening to us and call for a cease fire right now.”

While half the group laid on the ground under the train boarding schedule, the other half formed a circle around them and chanted for the state’s two senators in Congress, Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, to stop US military funding for Israel.

Over 100 protesters participated in a die-in inside South Station around 4 p.m. Wednesday to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Advertisement

Around 5 p.m., organizers directed the protesters out through the front doors of South Station to continue the demonstration outside.

Pro-Palestinian supporters protest against the Gaza war in front of South Station Wednesday afternoon. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The event was not formerly sponsored by any organization, according to a statement released by IfNotNow. Along with calling for the end of US funding to Israel, attendees asked state government to “fully restore funding of the UN Relief Works Agency, which provides humanitarian aid to Palestinians,” the statement said.

Protesters chanted “no more money for Israel’s crimes” and “hands off Rafah” until the group disbanded around 5:30 p.m. Toward the end of the event, one attendee walked around with a container of heart-shaped sugar cookies offering them to people.

“I’m super impressed of how all different groups, people from different ethnicities, religions, people who are Jewish, people who are Muslim, people who are Arab, or people who don’t even fit any of those demographics, all come together for the same goal because we understand that this is a genocide and we need to end this collectively,” R. said. “Our power is in our collective community.”

















Advertisement













Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.