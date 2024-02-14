R.I. state trooper injured when cruiser struck during storm

The trooper, who was not identified, was injured when his cruiser was struck from behind while attending to a crash on Route 6 in Johnston, R.I. State Police said in a news release Wednesday.

JOHNSTON, R.I. — A state trooper was injured Tuesday when his cruiser was rear-ended on Route 6 during the snowstorm.

At around 3 p.m., police responded to calls for a single-car crash at the top of the Hartford Avenue on-ramp to Route 6 East.

The trooper’s cruiser was struck by a vehicle operated by Eneye Ayeni, 24, of Cranston.

“At approximately 300 feet west of the cruiser, Ayeni lost control of her vehicle and subsequently struck the rear of the State Police cruiser,” state police said.

The trooper was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries and later released, state police said.

Ayeni declined treatment at the scene and was cited for violation of the state’s “Move Over” law, and for conditions requiring reduced speed.

The crash remains under investigation.

State police responded to 18 crashes and 36 calls for disabled motor vehicles and spinouts Tuesday amid the icy conditions.

