Just shy of its 100th anniversary, the Original New York System faces financial challenges

The business is losing about $10,000 to $15,000 per month, and the electric company said he has to pay $1,500 by the end of the month or the lights will get shut off. Restaurants are historically unpredictable businesses, but supply costs have tended to rapidly fluctuate since the pandemic began. Toprak lifts a bottle of ketchup: “Some days this costs me $11″ for a case, said Toprak. “But I just spent $40.”

PROVIDENCE — Standing behind a counter dotted with empty red stools, Taner Toprak insists his restaurant should not be struggling, although the bottom line at his storied hot wiener joint shows sales are down by 70 percent.

During a recent lunch service at the his diner, Baba’s Original New York System — which first opened in 1927 — only a handful of customers came in for hot wieners and a glass of coffee milk. They’re Rhode Island staples, and yet business is slower than ever.

“I give it about six months — maybe more, maybe less — before I need to sit down and have a conversation with my family about what comes next,” said Toprak, who is known as “Baba.”

More directly, his daughter and Baba’s general manager Büşra Toprak, said their situation “is at a critical juncture.”

Located in Providence’s Smith Hill neighborhood, the Toprak family faces a series of problems: rising expenses, changing tastes, and an evolving neighborhood.

Smith Hill, a densely populated neighborhood of one-square mile, has historically attracted newly arrived immigrants who worked in the nearby factories — particularly around the time the Original New York System first opened.

Over the years, the neighborhood has largely been home to a diverse working-class community. Yet, Providence, much like the rest of Rhode Island, has become an epicenter of the housing crisis. Rising rents are sparked by the sheer lack of supply, transplants and college students who can afford higher monthly bills are spreading into into working class neighborhoods, and new high-end development have begun pricing out the locals who have lived there for generations.

Because of the tension between old and new, Toprak said he can’t raise prices anymore, despite the cost of doing business consistently increasing.

“This is not Boston. And this is not a rich community. It’s poor, not middle class,” said Toprak. “Two wieners with fries is $12.75. If I raise that to $15 or $16, no one around here will be able to afford it.”

The establishment is historic and nostalgic for many locals.

Hot wieners (or weiners, as some spell it — including Baba’s front sign) are known as one of Rhode Island signature dishes. They are veal, pork, and beef wieners that are slathered in mustard, covered in a special meat sauce, and topped off with chopped onions and celery salt. Ordering one of these in a steamed bun with all the fixings is called “all the way.” Outsiders who don’t know any better might call it a hot dog, or even ask for ketchup. They’ll be quickly corrected.

Baba’s isn’t the only spot for these “hot wieners,” but they claim to be the first in Rhode Island. Despite its history, Olneyville New York System is usually the better known establishment for hot wieners — they opened in 1946 by the same family that operates it today, Guy Fieri has raved about them, and Olneyville was named an “America’s Classic” by the James Beard Foundation in 2014.

Toprak partially credits some of the national recognition Olneyville has received over the years to savvy marketing. Like Baba’s, other hot wiener joints have also struggled to stay afloat: Weiner Genie in Lincoln, a family business that opened in 1976, closed earlier this month after 47 years in business after years of struggling to maintain staff.

Smith Hill’s Original New York System was founded in 1927 by Augustus Pappas, a Greek immigrant who moved to Rhode Island from New York. Fast forward to 1970, and his grandson Gus Pappas took over the business. Around 2016, the restaurant closed.

Toprak has a somewhat parallel story to the late Augustus Pappas. He was born in Greece and raised in Turkey, where most of his family still reside today. Starting as a young teenager, he worked as a pastry chef in Turkey for 17 years. When he came to Rhode Island in 1999, he worked in the kitchens of Andrea’s Greek restaurant, the now-shuttered Bravo Brasserie in downtown Providence, at one of the local country clubs, among other restaurants. Through most of this time, he lived on Smith Hill and passed by the Original New York System every day. In 2016, after seeing the storied joint shuttered, he decided to revive it and added “Baba’s” onto the name.

“Shutting this place down, to me, was a waste to history. I couldn’t see that happen when I know this business, I’ve known this industry my whole life,” said Toprak, who said he spent “months” just cleaning the restaurant.

Despite new ownership, not much has changed at the hot wiener joint, but that’s by design. Framed newspaper articles and photographs of diners — from neighborhood kids and local politicians to the likes of Jay Leno, Judge Judy, and other stars — deck the walls. Toprak found old signs with menu items in the basement that he has since hung on the walls. A donut was once 10 cents. A bacon and egg sandwich was 40 cents.

A small, hidden switch behind the counter signals to Providence police that help is needed. It’s an old gadget that pre-dates the 911 system, and it still works. The booths are a throwback deep maroon, and the floor tiles date back to the 1950s. “I don’t even want to fix the tiles that are coming up,” said Toprak. “The old imperfections add character.”

The building’s tiny exterior is still illuminated by its iconic red neon sign, which has adorned the establishment since its inception. Büşra Toprak told the Globe the sign “holds great sentimental value” and serves as “a beacon of tradition and community pride,” but it needs to be restored. The financial strain the business is under has made it challenging to allocate any resources to the preservation project.

“The prospect of having to close our doors is distressing,” said Büşra Toprak.

Taner Toprak said he and his family have put “everything” into the business, and still find themselves at a crossroads.

“One of my daughters is supposed to get married soon. My wife and I are getting older. What do I have to leave them if I’ve put everything I’ve worked for my entire life into this business,” he said while sipping a cup of tea behind the counter, watching his only customer left in the diner that afternoon stand from their booth and head for the door. “My family works here with me. I don’t have employees. This should not be their future.

“But if I choose them, I also choose the end to this place,” he said.

