Shot fired near Saugus mall, police say

Saugus police are investigating a report of a shot fired near the Square One Mall on Route 1 Wednesday afternoon, according to Saugus Police spokesperson Kelli O’Hara.

At 4:17 p.m., police received a call for a shot fired at a strip mall between the Square One Mall and Stop and Shop on Main Street, said O’Hara.

There were no reported injuries. A shell casing was found at the scene, O’Hara said.