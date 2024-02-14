Shot fired near Saugus mall, police say

Saugus police are investigating a report of a shot fired near the Square One Mall on Route 1 Wednesday afternoon, according to Saugus Police spokesperson Kelli O’Hara.
At 4:17 p.m., police received a call for a shot fired at a strip mall between the Square One Mall and Stop and Shop on Main Street, said O’Hara.
There were no reported injuries. A shell casing was found at the scene, O’Hara said.
An eyewitness told police that he had heard a gunshot and then saw two men and a car flee the scene.
Police took a person into custody who matched the witness’s description, she said.
But that individual was let go after the witness told police it was the wrong person, O’Hara said.
No further information was released.
