State spent $173,000 on renovations to former courthouse now serving as shelter for 200 people, officials say

The shelter occupies half of the building — the other half remains in use by the Middlesex South Registry of Deeds, officials said. The courthouse was shuttered in 2020 when court operations shifted to Woburn.

The shelter, located in a 150-year-old building owned by the state , opened in December and currently houses people from 60 families, city and state officials said Wednesday.

The state spent $173,000 renovating a former courthouse in East Cambridge now being used as an overflow shelter so that it meets fire safety codes and is habitable for the 200 people staying there, officials said Wednesday.

The $173,000 was spent updating plumbing and installing nine new sinks and toilets, carpets, fire extinguishers, alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, and fire safety lights, according to Kevin Connor, spokesman for the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities.

The courthouse, which was in disrepair for years before the Probate Court relocated, was also given a “deep clean,” Connor wrote in an e-mail Wednesday.

The shelter operates during the evening and overnight hours, but daytime hours have been expanded slightly to allow buses to pick up children attending Cambridge Public Schools, said Deb O’Malley, spokeswoman for Secretary of State William Galvin, who oversees registries of deeds in Massachusetts.

The shelter is not operating during the Registry’s office hours, she said. A temporary wall was installed between the Registry side of the building and the former courthouse, officials said.

The Cambridge courthouse is an overflow shelter opened by the Healey administration for migrant and homeless families waiting for a place in the state’s emergency shelter program, where officials say the demands have pushed costs to nearly $1 billion a year.

The system reached its capacity of 7,500 families in November. In addition to the courthouse, the state recently converted the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Center in Roxbury into a shelter for up to 400 people.

On Monday, Boston officials announced the opening of a temporary shelter near the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue to meet a “growing need” for beds.

The location, on Atkinson Street, will have space for 30 individuals and is expected to serves as a shelter for about a month, Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Information from earlier Globe reporting was used in this account.





