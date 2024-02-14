Sununu seeks funding to send N.H. National Guard to Mexico border

The Fiscal Committee is expected to consider his request on Friday, Sununu’s office said.

Sununu requested $850,000 from the Fiscal Committee of the General Court to allow as many as 15 volunteer guard members of the to be stationed in Eagle Pass, Texas, on active duty for up to 90 days, working with the Texas National Guard to secure the southern border.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is requesting funding to send National Guard soldiers from the state to the southern border “to protect New Hampshire citizens from harm,” his office said Tuesday.

Sununu and 13 other Republican governors traveled to Eagle Pass on Feb. 4 and were briefed by Texas authorities on the situation at the border and the status of Operation Lone Star, which Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched in 2021 to combat illegal immigration and drug smuggling. As part of the controversial initiative, thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers have been deployed to increase security, while migrants have been bused to sanctuary cities such as Chicago and New York.

“The Federal Government’s inaction at our nation’s borders has led to a crisis with direct impacts upon all fifty states,” Sununu wrote. “There is nothing safe, orderly, or humane about what is happening at the southern border. Fentanyl is pouring in, human trafficking is occurring unabated, and individuals on the terrorist watch list are coming in unchecked.”

Since Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, Texas law enforcement had seized more than 450 million lethal doses of fentanyl, Sununu wrote.

In October 2022, two units from the New Hampshire National Guard were sent to the southern border for a one-year deployment. During that time, approximately 120 soldiers provided surveillance and approximately 44 soldiers oversaw several units along a 250-mile stretch of the border that extended to the Gulf of Mexico, Sununu’s office said.

“The southern border has devolved into a corridor for the cartels to funnel fentanyl (and other drugs) into this country, fueling an epidemic of overdoses and ruined lives,” Sununu wrote. “Every state, including New Hampshire, has experienced firsthand the economic and emotional toll associated with the federal government’s failed response. As a result of this failed response, it is incumbent upon the states to take coordinated action

Sununu has expressed concerns about the northern border as well. In October, Sununu announced the establishment of the Northern Border Alliance Task Force — made up of state, county, and local law enforcement officers — to conduct patrols along the Canadian border.

In March 2023, Sununu sent a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorka, stating that New Hampshire shares a 51-mile border with Canada and that agents had seen an increase in illegal crossings.

According to the latest data available from US Customs and Border Protection, agents had 6,925 encounters with individuals entering illegally at the Swanton Sector of the border, which includes portions in New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire, in fiscal 2023, compared to 1,065 such encounters the year before.

Sununu’s efforts to direct funding to the northern border were criticized by the ACLU of New Hampshire last year, due to a lack of state-specific data on the illegal crossings.

