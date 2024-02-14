When an abuser’s rights overshadow a victim’s

In November 2022, Framingham District Court Judge David W. Cunis found that a woman appearing in his court seeking an extension of a restraining order was credible when she said she was afraid her ex-boyfriend would harm her. Cunis said the woman’s fear of imminent serious harm was “quite palpable. I can see it in her face and in her testimony.”

Sometimes it feels like we’ve made enormous progress when it comes to protecting victims of domestic abuse. And sometimes it feels like 1950.

And she plainly had reason to be afraid, after the man she’d broken up with two years earlier renewed contact through Instagram, making threats, calling repeatedly, and saying he was headed to her house.

“Don’t play games with me. I will absolutely dismantle anything and everything does that make sense? Are you registering everything I’m saying,” he wrote, according to screenshots provided to the court.

His words hit home because of his history. In high school and college, he had hit her, smashed her phone, and tried to control her with threats, the woman said.

She was convinced she was in imminent danger, and the judge was persuaded she was telling the truth. But he rejected her plea for an extended protective order that would impose criminal penalties if her ex approached her again.

Why? The judge was worried about the harm it might do to her ex.

“Sometimes we have to look at it as, has the lesson been learned by the fact that he’s for the first time in his life in a courtroom?” Cunis said.

The man had no criminal history, the judge noted. His attorney said he was drunk and not thinking straight when he sent the messages, and that a restraining order would make it hard for him to work as a youth hockey coach.

“This kid’s got a future,” the attorney argued. “He’s a graduate of college.” As if that automatically made him less likely to be dangerous. Haven’t we learned enough in recent decades to understand that none of that matters — that domestic violence can happen everywhere, no matter the class, address, or education levels of those involved?

Apparently not. Not with his future at stake.

But what about hers? What about the fear that follows her and determines where she goes, whom she sees, what route she takes every time she leaves the house?

Most women in her position would walk away after such a defeat. Appealing a denial is challenging and costly, and it takes a long time. But the woman was determined to keep fighting. And because the judge was on the record crediting her fear of imminent harm but still prioritizing the defendant’s interests, her case was clearer cut than others, said her appeals attorney, Melissa A. Levine-Piro. She has seen judges show disproportionate concern for alleged abusers before, she said, but not this openly.

“Never does a judge say so much on the record to make a case so easily appealable,” said Levine-Piro, who has spent at least 50 hours on this case so far.

Finally, last month, an Appeals Court reversed Cunis’s decision. Three judges found that he had abused his discretion in denying the restraining order, also known as a 209A, after finding the woman credible.

“The judge improperly considered extraneous factors in deciding whether to issue the …order,” they wrote. “The effect a 209A order has on a defendant is not relevant to a judge’s assessment of whether to issue [it].”

The ruling, published last week, is enormously significant for those seeking restraining orders, providing clear guidance that judges should prioritize the credible fears of those seeking protection over the interests of their alleged abusers. It shouldn’t have taken this much time and pain to get here, but here we are.

Meantime, the woman in this case, now a 23-year-old graduate student, went more than a year without legal protection. And she and her attorney say she remains at risk. The appeals court directed that the restraining order be reissued temporarily, but she will have to go back to Framingham District Court on March 20 to argue again that it should be extended.

“I basically have to start over,” the woman said. “Two steps forward, and a giant step back.”

At least she’ll go before a different judge this time.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her @GlobeAbraham.