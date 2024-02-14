William Post, who played a key role in developing Pop-Tarts, dies at 96

fb-pixelWilliam Post, who played a key role in developing Pop-Tarts, dies at 96 Skip to main content

By Associated PressUpdated February 14, 2024, 42 minutes ago
The Pop-Tarts mascot was lowered into a giant toaster following the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl, showing the reach of Post's creation.Julio Aguilar/Getty

GLEN ARBOR, Mich. — William Post, a Michigan man who played an important role in the development of Pop-Tarts, has died at age 96.

Mr. Post died Saturday, according to a family death notice, which provided no details on his death but said he was raised in Grand Rapids as one of seven children of Dutch immigrants and had retired at age 56 as a senior vice president with Keebler Company and settled in Glen Arbor.

Kellanova, formerly known as Kellogg Co., said in a statement Wednesday that it was “deeply saddened” by Mr. Post’s death.

William Post, of Glen Arbor, Mich.Jim Bovin/Associated Press

“He played an important role in co-creating the iconic Pop-Tarts brand and we are grateful to Bill for his legacy and lasting contributions to our company,” Kellanova said without elaborating.

Pop-Tarts debuted in 1964 in Cleveland. The toaster pastry was originally sold in four flavors — strawberry, blueberry, brown sugar cinnamon, and apple-currant — before it was released nationwide the following year, Kellanova’s website states.

Mr. Post’s family wrote in his death notice that he was a plant manager with a company later known as the Keebler Company when Kellogg executives asked him “if he thought it would be possible for Keebler to create a new product they had in mind.”

His death notice states that one of the executives was Kellogg chairman William LaMothe, who “soon became Bill’s close friend.”

“It is at this juncture that Bill is often credited for having ‘invented’ the Pop Tart. To be accurate, however, Bill would say, ‘I assembled an amazing team that developed Kellogg’s concept of a shelf-stable toaster pastry into a fine product that we could bring to market in the span of just four months,’” according to the death notice.

Mr. Post, whose wife, Florence, died in 2020, is survived by a son and daughter and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held March 7 at Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids, according to his death notice on the Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home’s website.

