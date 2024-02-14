Haley trails Trump by 36 points in South Carolina, new poll shows

After receiving 19 percent of the caucus vote in Iowa and 43 percent of the primary vote in New Hampshire, Haley has rested her argument for her campaign’s viability on the premise that she may not be beating Trump yet, but she is gaining ground. In an interview with NBC last month, she said of her performance in South Carolina, “I don’t think that necessarily has to be a win, but it certainly has to be better than what I did in New Hampshire, and it certainly has to be close.”

Nearly two-thirds of likely Republican primary voters, 65 percent, said they supported former president Donald Trump, and only 29 percent said they supported Haley. Those numbers are very close to the average results of recent polls in South Carolina.

A Winthrop University poll released Wednesday shows Nikki Haley losing badly in South Carolina, her home state, with a little more than a week before the state’s Republican primary.

Haley is trying to recover from an embarrassing result last week in the Nevada primary, where Trump was not on the ballot, but she nevertheless got fewer votes than a “None of These Candidates” option did.

The poll’s fine print was also bad for Haley: Only 49 percent of registered voters, including Republicans and Democrats, said they had a favorable opinion of her, down from 59 percent in the last Winthrop poll in November. The drop was sharpest among Republicans, 56 percent of whom had a favorable opinion of her, down from 71 percent in November.

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters was about the same as Haley’s, 48 percent. But he benefits from a huge 81 percent favorability rating among Republicans, and unlike Haley, he is getting more popular over time. In November, 45 percent overall and 77 percent of Republicans viewed him favorably.

The poll was conducted from Feb. 2-10 among 1,717 adults registered to vote in South Carolina, 749 of whom said they were likely or certain to vote in the Republican primary. The margin of sampling error for the full poll is plus or minus 2.4 percentage points, and the margin of sampling error for likely primary voters is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

The timing of the poll means it predated Trump’s speech over the weekend, in which he suggested that he would encourage Russia to attack NATO members whom he considered financially delinquent and insinuated that Haley’s husband, a major in the National Guard who is deployed to Djibouti, had left the country to escape her.

Haley has hammered Trump for those comments.

“The most harm he’s ever come across is whether a golf ball hits him on a golf cart, and you’re going to go and mock our men and women in the military?” she said Monday.

