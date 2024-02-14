House Intelligence Committee chair warns of a serious national security threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday he had information about a serious national security threat and urged the administration to declassify the information so the U.S. and its allies can openly discuss how to respond.

Rep. Mike Turner, an Ohio Republican, gave no details about the threat in his statement, including whether it was a new one.

Turner earlier Wednesday sent an email to members of Congress saying his committee had urgent classified information on a “destabilizing foreign military capability" and encouraged them to come to a SCIF, a secure area, to review the intelligence. He again provided no details.