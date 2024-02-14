fb-pixelShots fired after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory celebration, multiple people injured - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Shots fired after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory celebration, multiple people injured

By The Associated PressUpdated February 14, 2024, 10 minutes ago
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate during their victory parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade left at least eight injured while sending terrified fans running for cover.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said eight to 10 people were injured but declined further comment, saying only that additional information will be released soon.

Police said in a news release that two people were detained. Fans were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.

Kansas City police said on X that “child reunification stations” were set up at the main entrance to Union Station, and at 2301 Main St. “We still have several needing reunification,” the tweet read. Police also asked witnesses to the shooting to go to a corner near Union Station.

Areas that had been filled with crowds were empty after the shooting, with police and firefighters standing and talking behind an area restricted by yellow tape.

Many of the largest school districts in the area canceled classes, and businesses along the parade path are turning the day into a viewing party for their workers. At least 600 Kansas City police officers will be stationed along the the 2-mile route, police Chief Stacey Graves said.

A woman is taken to an ambulance after an incident following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday.Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

This breaking news story will be updated.

