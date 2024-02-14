Shots fired after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory celebration, multiple people injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade left at least eight injured while sending terrified fans running for cover.
Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said eight to 10 people were injured but declined further comment, saying only that additional information will be released soon.
Police said in a news release that two people were detained. Fans were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.
Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area.— kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024
Kansas City police said on X that “child reunification stations” were set up at the main entrance to Union Station, and at 2301 Main St. “We still have several needing reunification,” the tweet read. Police also asked witnesses to the shooting to go to a corner near Union Station.
Areas that had been filled with crowds were empty after the shooting, with police and firefighters standing and talking behind an area restricted by yellow tape.
Many of the largest school districts in the area canceled classes, and businesses along the parade path are turning the day into a viewing party for their workers. At least 600 Kansas City police officers will be stationed along the the 2-mile route, police Chief Stacey Graves said.
This breaking news story will be updated.