Lindsey Graham, a longtime foreign policy hawk, bows to Trump on Ukraine

But this week, Graham voted repeatedly against sending $60 billion in aid to that nation as well as against other military funds for Israel and US allies in the Indo-Pacific. The longtime hawk dramatically announced on the Senate floor that he also would no longer be attending the Munich Security Conference — an annual pilgrimage made by world leaders to discuss global security concerns that’s been a mainstay of his schedule.

Last May, Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, warmly embracing the embattled leader and later urging President Biden to “do more” to help the nation as it fights off Russia’s invasion.

“I talked to President Trump today, and he’s dead set against this package,” Graham said on the Senate floor on Sunday, a day after the former president said at a rally that he would let the Russians do “whatever the hell they want” to NATO allies that did not spend enough on defense. “He thinks that we should make packages like this a loan, not a gift,” Graham said.

Graham’s about-face on Ukraine aid sends a stark warning signal to US allies that even one of the most aggressive advocates for US interventionism abroad appears to be influenced by the more isolationist posture pervading the Republican Party.

It marked a departure for the senator who was harshly critical of Donald Trump’s “America First” foreign policy when he ran against him for president in 2015, in part on a message of launching a US invasion of Syria. And even as he cozied up to Trump once he became president on numerous other issues, the Air Force veteran continued to criticize Trump on foreign policy, including for wanting to withdraw from Afghanistan and Syria.

With his latest move, Graham has tied himself even tighter to Trump as the former president moves toward clinching the Republican nomination.

The episode has also eroded Graham’s credibility among colleagues who worked closely with him to shape a bipartisan package of border policy reforms that Republicans demanded be attached to the foreign aid in exchange for their votes — only to backtrack and help kill it in the end.

Graham’s work on the border measure was a throwback to his earlier Senate role as a dealmaker on immigration, including as a key member of the failed Gang of Eight immigration group in 2013 and a Trump-era negotiating group in 2018. But now firmly in the MAGA wing of the party, Graham was one of the senators imploring GOP leadership that border security must be part of any Ukraine bill last fall.

The senator appeared sincerely interested in getting a deal through, publicly defending the negotiations from right-wing attacks and arguing that the policy could help Trump if he wins reelection.

“To those who think that if President Trump wins, which I hope he does, that we can get a better deal — you won’t,” Graham told reporters in January. “You got to get 60 votes in the United States Senate.”

But some negotiators believe Graham’s tone changed after a mid-January visit with Trump at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, according to people familiar with the negotiations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter candidly. Shortly after the visit, Trump began posting more harshly against the bill, and Republican senators began defecting from the deal before it was even announced. Graham began raising more pointed concerns about whether the parole provisions of the deal were strong enough.

Still, Graham stayed at the table as negotiators worked to assuage his concerns. He pushed for a tougher rollback of the president’s use of parole at land ports of entry, which was eventually agreed to after Graham signed off. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), a key negotiator, ran point on the relationship, ensuring that Graham was happy with the final deal. But Graham’s shifting demands prompted her to privately refer to him as a “chaos monster” at times, according to two people who heard her use the term.

Just a few hours before the text of the deal was released, Graham praised it in an interview on the “Fox News Sunday” program. “I hope people keep an open mind,” he said. “If you believe, as President Trump does, our laws are broken, then you got to fix them.”

But the day after the deal was released — amid a Republican backlash, a declaration from House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) that it was “dead” and an angry retort from Trump — Graham backed away from the plan, to the annoyance of others involved in the negotiations. (Graham was not alone, however. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who also helped negotiate the deal, also abandoned it amid the GOP furor.)

The drastic change of heart — even in a politician who has shown a chameleon-like proficiency at adapting to the Trump takeover of the GOP — has prompted speculation that Graham could be worried about his political standing in his pro-Trump state or that he may have his eye on a Cabinet position in a future Trump administration.

“Graham’s always worked on the premise that he’s going to do what it takes to be in the room where he thinks he can have influence … but for those who’ve watched his independent streak over the years, it is perplexing,” said Chip Felkel, a communications strategist who has worked on multiple Republican campaigns in South Carolina. “After the passing of John McCain, we have seen less and less of that independent streak.”