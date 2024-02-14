A Democrat won a special House election on Long Island. Here is why you should care.

The stakes were high for reasons that had nothing to do with Santos. Indeed, the voters for New York’s 3rd congressional district may have an outsized say on matters domestically and around the world.

On Tuesday, an election was held for his replacement. Democrat Tom Suozzi defeated Republican Mazi Pilip , according to the Associated Press.

Unless you are from Long Island, the chances are pretty low that, before Representative George Santos, you even thought about who might represent the area in the U.S. House. But that probably changed when you possibly thought way too much about Santos, the Republican fabulist, who was expelled out of the House last year for a host of reasons, some of which can be found here.

For real.

There are two major reasons why it matters.

The House majority is so slim it has become ungovernable. This result may change the institution.

The four-seat Republican majority in the US House is the slimmest in modern American history. With the election of a Democrat that majority got even smaller. Focusing on one seat of 435 might seem trivial, but just last week House Republicans failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas by a single vote last week. They were able to do it on Tuesday night, by a single vote.

That tiny margin has also made the difference between passage and failure in the House, ranging from foreign aid to taxes to social policy. (Not that Congress does much these days anyway.)

Now, Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, has a decision to make: Does he decide to work with just enough Democrats to pass laws or does he work to convince an even more recalcitrant party hardliners to default to picking chaos? Increasingly, Johnson has been working with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown. A more numerous - even by a single vote - Democratic caucus could make it even more enticing and potentially create a new spirit of compromise and bipartisanship.

The result ensures that immigration and abortion will be at the forefront in 2024.

Due to gerrymandering, most congressional districts are so lopsided that they cannot really be a bellwether for the rest of the nation. However, this swing district is helpful in that it is very suburban, which is where a majority of Americans live and where most political analysts believe the presidential race will be won.

The issues discussed in this race could serve as a test run for what messages move voters in a critical election year, since migrants coming to New York was a major topic in this race as were abortion rights, U.S. involvement in foreign wars, and gun control.

Suozzi, for example, was the first candidate that was able to test the Biden argument that if Republicans were serious about fixing the Southern border they wouldn’t have block a bipartisan border security that was created in the Senate.

Pilip, however, ran on security as a theme, repeatedly touting an endorsement from the local police union and blamed President Biden for the recent volume of encounters at the border.

Of course, both candidates contended with the headwinds caused by leaders of their respective parties who are deeply unpopular.

But Democrats, desperate positive for tea leaves in 2024, hope that Souzzi’s win means that there might be a path for another Democrat to win a few months down the road: Biden.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.