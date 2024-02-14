Parents of gun violence victims use AI to bring kids’ voices to Capitol Hill

Mike Song thought about how AI can be abused and misused. But the couple had tried unsuccessfully for years to get Congress to pass a national law mandating the safe storage of guns. Maybe their son’s voice, revived through AI, would break through to people who seemed numbed to their particular kind of grief.

At first, the parents were hesitant. Kristin and Mike Song hadn’t heard their 15-year-old son’s voice since Jan. 31, 2018, when he went to a friend’s house and accidentally killed himself with an unsecured gun.

The Songs were one of six families who agreed to use artificial intelligence to re-create the voice of their child or loved one who had died from gun violence in a project published Wednesday online - exactly six years after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla. The project was the brainchild of MullenLowe, a marketing firm working with Manuel Oliver, whose son was killed in the massacre.

This radical effort to re-create the voices of dead children reflects the desperation of so many parents, who have repeatedly called for universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons and other gun-control legislation without meaningful progress.

Using AI to re-create the voices of deceased children is shocking. That’s the point, they said.

“This was a heartbreaking thing for us to do” said Mike Song, of Guilford, Conn. “But I think this is the kind of thing that wakes people up.”

People can visit theshotline.org to hear the voices of Ethan and others, click a button and send an AI-generated call to congressional offices. In the recording, Ethan introduces himself and talks about his love of fostering animals. Then he says that he’s no longer alive.

“My parents re-created my voice using AI so I could ask you to finally do something to protect kids from guns,” the recording says. “The thing is, kids like me are dying every day. It’s time to act.”

It sounds just like him, his parents said.

There is not a social consensus on what constitutes a legitimate and appropriate use of artificial intelligence, said Aram Sinnreich, a communications studies professor at American University.

“I’ll say it’s one of the least nefarious uses of voice-cloning technology I’ve heard of yet. There is a forest of ethical concerns to navigate there,” Sinnreich said. “Is this just a new way to use people’s likeness for persuasive and informative speech? Or is it a kind of soul-snatching abomination? I suspect it’s the first, but we’re going to have to decide collectively whether it’s the first or the second.”

Oliver says he is convinced this will work. MullenLowe, a marketing firm he’s worked with through his anti-gun violence organization Change the Ref, pitched him on the idea.

His 17-year-old son, Joaquin, was killed in Parkland, and he wanted to provoke people and grab the attention of the public and lawmakers.

Oliver dismisses those who may criticize this project for being disturbing or inappropriate.

“Kids shouldn’t be shot in schools. So I don’t think that what I’m doing here is worse than what happened to Joaquin,” he said. “If you feel uncomfortable with this, well, lucky you, because I feel uncomfortable for other major things that have happened in my life.”

Some grieving parents said no to his idea, Oliver said. In the end, he recruited five families to re-create the voices of their loved ones: Akilah Dasilva, who was 23 when he was killed in the 2018 Waffle House shooting near Nashville; Uziyah “Uzi” Garcia, who was 10 when he was killed in the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Tex.; Jon-Christian “Jaycee” Kemachet-Webster, who was 20 when he was fatally shot in his home in Montgomery County, Md.; and Mike Baughan, who was 30 when he used a gun to kill himself in 2014.

Each parent had their own reason for wanting to join the project, even though they knew it would be painful. Giselle Mörch, 62, of Silver Spring, Md., said she wanted to show that the violence that took her son, Jaycee, is still happening today. Shaundelle Brooks, 53, of Nashville said her son, Akilah, did not like guns and rapped about putting all firearms in a “trash bag.” Brooks said she knows he would have wanted to continue to use his voice to condemn gun violence.

The families sent mostly cellphone videos of their loved ones to Edisen, a global film production company, which worked on re-creating their voices. It partnered with the families to adjust their children’s voices to mimic speed, tone and inflection, and the families helped create the script for the AI voice to read.

“I’m a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, or at least I was when a man with an AR-15 came into my school and killed 18 of my classmates, two teachers and me,” Uzi’s AI voice says in the recording. “That was almost two years ago. Nothing has changed. Even more shootings have happened.”

“In 2017, I was shot and killed. You heard that right, killed,” Jaycee’s AI voice says. “Everything changed for my family that year. But with gun laws, nothing changes. Shootings keep happening, and not a thing is done to fix that.”

“Maybe you know me as one of those four people murdered by an AR-15 during the Nashville Waffle House mass shooting,” Akilah’s AI voice says. “Other victims of gun violence will be calling too. We’ll keep calling again and again until you pass gun reform laws.”