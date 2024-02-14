Suozzi win in N.Y. narrows GOP hold on House

That will give them almost no cushion to deal with the inevitable absences caused by illness, travel delays, weddings, funerals, and unforeseen events that could keep Republicans away from the House floor for votes. It comes as Congress is facing a crush of issues, including early-March deadlines for funding the government and a pending emergency national security spending bill to send aid to Ukraine, Israel and other US allies.

With Democrat Tom Suozzi’s victory in a special House election in New York on Tuesday, the shrinking Republican majority in the House was on track to dwindle even further, leaving the GOP able to afford only two defections from the party line on votes when all members are present.

It also gives each individual House Republican even more leverage over Speaker Mike Johnson, who is already struggling to steer his unmanageable majority.

“I would be constantly on defense, I would be trying to avoid defeats, and I would be very, very careful,” former speaker Newt Gingrich said in an interview.

The dangers of the slim margin were already apparent on Tuesday night, even before Suozzi won the Long Island seat formerly occupied by George Santos, the Republican lawmaker who was expelled from the House in December.

In their second attempt to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Republicans succeeded by just one vote after three of their members broke with the party to oppose it. If either of the two Democrats who were absent had shown up, the impeachment that Republicans had been promising their voters for more than a year would have failed again.

New York Times

Group says it has no evidence of illegal ballot stuffing

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A conservative group has told a Georgia judge that it doesn’t have evidence to support its claims of illegal ballot stuffing during the the 2020 general election and a runoff two months later.

Texas-based True the Vote filed complaints with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in 2021, including one in which it said it had obtained “a detailed account of coordinated efforts to collect and deposit ballots in drop boxes across metro Atlanta” during the November 2020 election and a January 2021 runoff.

A Fulton County Superior Court judge in Atlanta signed an order last year requiring True the Vote to provide evidence it had collected, including the names of people who were sources of information, to state elections officials who were frustrated by the group’s refusal to share evidence with investigators.

In their written response, attorneys for True the Vote said the group had no names or other documentary evidence to share.

“Once again, True the Vote has proven itself untrustworthy and unable to provide a shred of evidence for a single one of their fairy-tale allegations,” Raffensperger spokesman Mike Hassinger said Wednesday. “Like all the lies about Georgia’s 2020 election, their fabricated claims of ballot harvesting have been repeatedly debunked.”

True the Vote’s assertions were relied upon heavily for “2000 Mules,” a widely debunked film by conservative pundit and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza. A State Election Board investigation found that surveillance camera footage that the film claimed showed ballot stuffing actually showed people submitting ballots for themselves and family members who lived with them, which is allowed under Georgia law.

Associated Press

Trump’s legal spending likely to strain coffers

Donald Trump will likely drain his war chest for legal fees this summer, leaving the GOP front-runner crunched for cash just as his presidential campaign ramps up spending for an expected rematch with President Biden.

Trump spent $51.2 million in 2023 on legal expenses, and can tap another $26.6 million stashed in an allied super political action committee that he can use to pay his lawyers. But as his four criminal cases ramp up, those funds are expected to run out at a critical time — around July, when the Republican National Convention triggers the official start to the general election campaign.

That leaves Trump with only a few — unappealing — options to keep paying for his defense.

He could compel the Republican National Committee, which faces its own cash woes, to pay his bills, leaving the group with less money to support his campaign. He could siphon off more money from his army of small-dollar donors to his leadership PAC, Save America, which is financing his defense in multiple criminal and civil proceedings. Trump already diverts 10 percent of online contributions made to his reelection toward Save America for legal bills — a move which accounted for $9.9 million in 2023.

To pay his legal fees, Trump is relying on federal laws governing leadership PACs, which allow politicians to raise money that can support travel, fund-raising, and other political expenses.

Trump’s legal bills have been a drag on what has otherwise been a strong fund-raising operation. His campaign and allied groups last year collectively spent $13.6 million more than they raised, thanks to a large nest egg of donations to Save America from 2021 and 2022, before he was actively campaigning. That fund-raising buffer has nearly been depleted.

Associated Press

Haley backs seizing Moscow funds for Ukraine

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is throwing her support behind legislation that would let the US seize sovereign Russian assets to pay for Ukraine’s reconstruction, as she steps up her foreign-policy attacks on GOP front-runner Donald Trump.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “is a war criminal and thug who invaded a free country,” Haley said in a statement to Bloomberg News, adding that it should not be a question whether he should “pay the price for his actions.”

Haley’s stance puts her on the same page as President Biden, whose White House signaled it supports the legislation. Last month, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 20-1 to advance the bill, which would let the executive branch seize some of the $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets frozen after Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine two years ago.

The bill even has support from some pro-Trump Republicans who are otherwise skeptical of aid for Kyiv, because it would use Russian money and not US taxpayer dollars to pay for rebuilding Ukraine.

The bill is separate from Biden’s request for $61 billion in security assistance for the country, which faces stiff resistance from hardline Republicans in the House of Representatives who want to address the migrant crisis on the US-Mexico border before approving Ukraine aid. A Senate deal that included broad immigration reforms and unlocked Ukraine funding was scuttled after pressure from Trump who urged Republicans to hold out for a “perfect” deal on the border.

Senators on Tuesday approved a $95 billion package that strips the immigration measures and includes $60 billion for Ukraine as well as funds for Israel, Taiwan, and humanitarian aid for Gaza. The measure though lacks a clear path in the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to act on Ukraine until a Republican-only bill on the border is enacted.

Bloomberg News

Poll shows more in GOP believe Swift conspiracy

The very-online right’s Taylor Swift conspiracy theories seemed Taylor-made for determining just how readily an increasingly conspiratorial Republican Party would believe virtually anything could be part of a deep-state plot.

Now comes the first indication of just how much this kind of thing can penetrate the party.

A new Monmouth University poll shows that Americans as a whole overwhelmingly reject the idea that Swift is part of a “covert government effort” to reelect President Biden in 2024, 73 percent to 18 percent.

But within the Republican Party, there is a remarkable level of support for the proposition. The poll shows that about one-third of Republicans — 32 percent — believe Swift is indeed part of that covert government effort. Another 57 percent say such an effort doesn’t exist.

Washington Post