Three officers are shot in Washington, police say. The injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three police officers were shot in Washington and a fourth suffered minor injuries while responding to a shooting Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The officers are expected to survive the wounds and were being treated at area hospitals after the shooting in the nation’s capital, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement posted online. The fourth officer's injuries were not gunshot wounds, police said. No other details were immediately available.

The police union said three of its members had been shot by a suspect and were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.