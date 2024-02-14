Biden still has time to prove he is mentally fit

In his report , Hur said Biden will not face charges for “willfully” retaining classified documents, at least partly because “at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Robert Hur, the special counsel investigating President Biden’s handling of classified documents, put the question of Biden’s mental acuity on the table and the media gobbled it up like a plate of Super Bowl nachos.

There were other harsh assessments from Hur, such as that Biden had been unable to remember when his son, Beau, died from cancer. Fox News was delighted, reporting that, “Much of the mainstream media, along with many allies in the Democratic Party, had a come-to-Jesus moment last week, realizing President Biden’s memory is a significant problem for the 81-year-old as he seeks re-election.”

For sure, there are legitimate questions about Biden’s age and memory — which I think he should confront. But there was also a feeding-frenzy feel to the coverage of Hur’s report that seemed excessive.

Some reporting took aim at Hur, who was appointed by Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, to review the president’s handling of the classified material. But before that, as The American Prospect pointed out, Hur was Donald Trump’s appointee to serve as US attorney for Maryland and, before that, principal associate deputy attorney general in the Trump Justice Department. According to a headline in Media Matters, that meant the political press was falling for “a scurrilous partisan attack.” Or, as the left-leaning MSNBC saw it, “Hur took a page from the James Comey playbook – and made it worse.”

In The New York Times, which is hardly a bastion of anti-Biden sentiment, opinion writers enthusiastically took on the question of how much age has affected Biden’s mental abilities, and what that means in this election cycle. To conservative Never Trumper Ross Douthat, Biden’s decline is obvious, and he should step aside. To Maureen Dowd, who often writes sympathetically about Biden, Hur’s report was “a fire alarm blaring in the capital because, fair or not, it crystallized the White House’s problem. Biden refused to take the one-term win, bow out and make room for new blood.” She advises Biden advisers to take him out of the “bubble wrap” and let Joe be Joe, memory lapses and all.

I agree with Dowd – it’s time to remove the bubble wrap from Biden, an endeavor that of course comes with the severe risk of revealing unpleasant truths about him. Whether or not that’s a wise campaign strategy, truth is exactly what Biden owes the voters. When it comes to his age, they already think the worst. According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, “an overwhelming majority of Americans” think he’s too old to serve another term.

Privately, Democrats will tell you that the choice in 2024 is not between a good choice and a bad choice. It’s between a bad choice, Biden, and a worse choice, Donald Trump. But as David French, another never-Trumper conservative, writes in the Times, “none of this means that Trump is a better candidate for the presidency than Biden.” But, he adds, " ‘better than Trump’ is the lowest bar imaginable.” Besides, as French also notes, if Biden is re-elected, he will only get older and less mentally sharp. Like Dowd, he counsels that “The only real answer to the charge that he is in decline is for him to publicly demonstrate that he is not.”

To me, that’s all the more reason for Biden to be straight about the state of his 81-year-old brain.

Biden walks like an old man, talks like an old man, and looks like one, except perhaps when he is wearing his aviator sunglasses. He mixes up names, as when he confused the president of Mexico with the president of Egypt. He recently said that in 2020 he met with François Mitterand, the former president of France who died in 1996, when the meeting was actually with French President Emmanuel Macron. The examples go on.

But watch an interview veteran ProPublica journalist John Harwood, did with Biden on Sept. 29, which was released on Oct. 1, six days before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. The president speaks softly and somewhat haltingly, but he essentially comes across as responsive and lucid. If Biden really wants to debunk Hur’s report, he should do more of that. He’s the only one who can make the case that he’s fit to be president.

Instead, the Biden camp is playing a cynical political game by keeping Biden hidden. While Trump is leading Biden in most national polls, according to the Real Clear Politics average, he hasn’t reached the tipping point of 50.1 percent. That gives Democrats the continued hope that when it comes down to the wire in November, enough people will vote for Biden because they simply can’t stomach another dose of Trump. Yet Trump is currently leading in polls in the battleground states of Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan. If Biden starts doing more interviews and press conferences, risking the gaffes that go with them, that’s probably a sign that his handlers believe that his campaign is in critical condition. They don’t seem to think that yet.

But fear of losing shouldn’t be the only trigger for more transparency. As Hillary Clinton told MSNBC, Biden’s age is a legitimate issue. The Hur report and the press coverage of it just put a more unforgiving spotlight on it.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.