Jill Biden makes the case that Joe isn’t too old. Should we believe her?

As she wrote in an email to supporters that sought to quell concerns about the president’s age and raise money for his campaign: “Joe is 81, that’s true, but he’s 81 doing more in an hour than most people do in a day.” In the email, she also took on Robert Hur, the special counsel who investigated Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, for what she called “inaccurate and personal political attacks about Joe.” Specifically, she referenced Hur’s claim that Biden “couldn’t remember the year his son died.” As she wrote, “If you’ve experienced a loss like that, you know that you don’t measure it in years — you measure it in grief.” The day of Beau Biden’s death — May 30 — “is a day forever etched on our hearts,” she wrote.

That she believes her husband is fit for office? Or that she enjoys the power and perks of White House life too much to acknowledge that age has diminished President Biden, so much so that he shouldn’t seek re-election? For now, I’m going with option one on the grounds that Jill Biden loves her husband too much to jeopardize his legacy by encouraging him to run for a second term if she knows he can’t do the job.

Indeed, Hur’s citing of Biden’s inability to remember the year his son died — 2015 — was the most gratuitous and least meaningful example of the president’s alleged memory problems. You remember the date of a loved one’s passing; but as time goes by, you might have to check the Mass card or obituary to remember the year. Only a Trump-connected lawyer like Hur would be heartless enough to throw that out as a talking point against Biden. But it’s also true that sympathy for the losses in Biden’s life won’t end legitimate questions about his age and memory.

In that email to supporters, Jill Biden also made the case for what her husband has accomplished as president, from bringing the country back from COVID-19 to creating jobs and getting bipartisan legislation passed. “Joe is the most resilient person I’ve ever known. When he gets knocked down, he gets back up and gets back to work. That’s what he’s doing,” Jill Biden wrote.

Why should we believe her? When it comes to first ladies vouching for their spouses, there’s reason for skepticism.

Ronald Reagan told the nation he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 1994, after he left the presidency. However, in a memoir, Reagan’s son Ron suggested that his father suffered from the beginning stages of the disease while he was in office, and it has also been suggested that Nancy Reagan protected him in the White House long before the official diagnosis. When allegations of infidelity threatened Bill Clinton’s first run for president, Hillary Clinton went on “60 Minutes” with him to say she “was not some little woman standing by my man.” The stories of infidelity were true, but Hillary Clinton’s decision to stand by him at that time saved his candidacy and his political career.

Jill Biden would have the same incentive to protect her husband as any other loyal spouse. Yet at the same time, there’s so much to lose if she’s covering up for him. The truth will eventually come out. Why would she want his legacy reduced to that of a senile, old man? It’s the power, stupid. That’s the easy answer. But I don’t buy it. Jill Biden has seen Joe Biden through too many tragedies to put the glory of being first lady over her husband’s place in history.

Maybe she’s enabling him by pushing the envelope. Maybe she’s hoping he can hold up physically and mentally long enough to beat Trump and then decide what happens next. But I’m putting my faith in the love she has for him to do the right thing at this moment in time.

Meanwhile, if you want a wife who absolutely knows the truth about her husband, it’s Melania Trump. You don’t see her defending him. In fact you don’t see much of her at all. After a long absence from the campaign trail, she just showed up alongside Trump at a Mar-a-Lago event — after Trump had the nerve to wonder where Nikki Haley’s husband is. Of course, Trump knows that Major Michael Haley, who serves in the South Carolina Army National Guard, is deployed overseas. But launching unhinged attacks like that is Trump’s specialty.

As Margaret Sullivan, the former public editor at The New York Times, laments in a Substack, “Why, oh why, do Joe Biden’s age, memory failures and gaffes seem to hurt him so much more than Donald Trump’s age, memory failures and gaffes hurt him?” Biden’s age matters. “But for the media to make this the overarching issue of the campaign is nothing short of journalistic malpractice,” Sullivan writes.

Jill Biden can do only so much to fight the endless loop of stories that her husband is too old and out of it to be president. In the end, it will be up to Biden to show he’s up to the job.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.