Makings of a social worker: Hubie Jones has lit the way for BU mentees

Those of us who studied or worked with him were powerfully affected by his moral leadership. He pioneered the school’s urban mission, strengthening its connection to cities across Massachusetts. He developed and taught courses in advocacy and institutional change, and as an early advocate of preventive social work, he connected social workers to much-needed public health training.

Thank you for featuring the extraordinary civic leadership of Katherine and Hubie Jones ( “A potent pair for equity in education,” Black History Now, Metro, Feb. 8). As one of Hubie’s many longtime mentees, I always enjoy being reminded of his countless contributions. However, I was disappointed that the article did not mention his inspired leadership as dean of the Boston University School of Social Work from 1977 to 1993. As the school’s first Black dean, he shaped that institution for decades to come.

As dean, he instilled democratic values throughout our sliver of academia, supporting social work scholars and students in connecting social work to social action. He is famous for telling people that institutions have “souls” and that leaders must engage in soul work. Years later, I am grateful to have worked for someone who embodied that rare quality of institutional soul. His legacy includes thousands of social workers, like me, who consider him their role model, their “North Star,” for community-engaged careers centered on promoting justice.

Betty J. Ruth

Framingham

The writer is a clinical professor emerita at the Boston University School of Social Work.





I obtained my master of social work degree from Boston University in 1980 when Hubie Jones was dean of the School of Social Work. He served as a mentor to me and many other aspiring social workers during his tenure.

He taught a seminar titled “Perspectives on American Society,” which I was fortunate to take and which shaped my understanding of the cultural, political, and economic forces affecting our country and the groups and individuals living in it. The reading, discussion, and field trips forever influenced my involvement in the community as well as my career as a social work clinician.

Thank you, Hubie.

Susan Levy Perry

Dartmouth

The writer is a retired New Bedford social worker.