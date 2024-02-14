Putting our grief out there, like a gift to ourselves — and others

In her spot-on essay about grief and the need the bereaved have to articulate their loss, Elizabeth Kleinfeld writes, “When my husband died, I appreciated any acknowledgment of my grief.” As she grieved, she prized “the bumbling, inarticulate voice messages” of well-meaning friends and family (“Grief is hard. Not talking about it makes it even harder.” Ideas, Feb. 4).
After I unexpectedly lost my sister a few months ago, I especially appreciated a phone call from my beloved younger cousin, who said multiple times and in multiple ways, “This is awful.” Yes! It was truly awful, and I loved my cousin even more for seeing the complexity of grief in noncomplex terms: It hurts like hell.
Advertisement
I talk about my lost loved ones because they are alive whenever I talk about them and because it often coaxes other people to share memories of their own dead. I sometimes get the impression that these comments had been lingering in their minds, like emails in our drafts folder we’d like to send.
Thank you for publishing Kleinfeld’s essay, which says what must be said.
Jeanne Bonner
West Hartford, Conn.