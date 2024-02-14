Putting our grief out there, like a gift to ourselves — and others

In her spot-on essay about grief and the need the bereaved have to articulate their loss, Elizabeth Kleinfeld writes, “When my husband died, I appreciated any acknowledgment of my grief.” As she grieved, she prized “the bumbling, inarticulate voice messages” of well-meaning friends and family (“Grief is hard. Not talking about it makes it even harder.” Ideas, Feb. 4).

After I unexpectedly lost my sister a few months ago, I especially appreciated a phone call from my beloved younger cousin, who said multiple times and in multiple ways, “This is awful.” Yes! It was truly awful, and I loved my cousin even more for seeing the complexity of grief in noncomplex terms: It hurts like hell.