As state Senate seeks to honor a woman, it should bring a groundbreaking Black Bostonian out of the shadows

But that plaque marking the onetime home of Maria W. Stewart falls embarrassingly short of the honor such a groundbreaking figure in American history deserves. The self-educated New Englander rose from indentured servitude to become not only the nation’s first Black female published political writer but also the first woman of any race to give public political speeches — and she did it all in Boston. That is, until the backlash she received drove her away.

In the shadow of the State House, along a quiet stretch of Joy Street, is a small marker so unassuming that it’s easy for passersby to miss. Its inscription begins: “Controversial Black Abolitionist.”

Now members of the Massachusetts Senate have an opportunity to give Stewart her proper due when they decide in March, Women’s History Month, which historical figure to memorialize with a bust in the Senate chamber.

This week, that honor was bestowed on Frederick Douglass. The sculpture of the famed orator and civil rights leader was the first permanent bust added to the chamber in more than 125 years and occupies one of two new spots reserved for a more diverse array of honorees in the newly renovated space.

The other, according to the office of Senate President Karen Spilka, will be a woman. Abigail Adams is reportedly on Spilka’s short list. But while statues of the well-known first lady abound — including a new one unveiled in 2022 in Quincy — none exist of Stewart. In fact, most people don’t even recognize her name, let alone know how to properly pronounce it: It’s ma-RYE-ah.

But Stewart deserves to be honored in that hall every bit as much as the others there, including Douglass, who was influenced by Stewart’s words and work.

Born free in Hartford, Stewart was orphaned by the age of 5, forced to trade her own labor in exchange for room and board as the indentured servant of a minister until she was in her teens. With no formal education, Stewart learned to read and write in Sunday school classes and by stealing glimpses of books in the minister’s home library.

Once freed of her contract, she moved to Boston and married a shipping agent but was widowed just three years later.

She made a living by doing what would become a lifelong vocation: teaching. But her faith also compelled her to address what she saw as the greatest moral failing of her time: the oppression of Black Americans. So she began writing about it.

“And she writes with fire,” historian and Johns Hopkins University professor Martha S. Jones told me.

It was 1831, a time when it was taboo for women to engage in political discourse, even privately. But Stewart went to the offices of the abolitionist newspaper The Liberator and presented her essays to its publisher, William Lloyd Garrison, who was white.

“Imagine that scene,” said Jones, author of the book ”Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won The Vote, And Insisted On Equality for All. “A Black woman, unlettered, inexperienced, but with big ideas persuading Garrison to give her precious space in The Liberator.”

And he did. The success of her published essays — the first by any Black woman in her own name — led to a series of public speeches in Boston, the text of which were also published in the paper.

Stewart not only pressed for the end to the institution of slavery in the South but also encouraged Black Americans and their supporters to build schools so that Black people could educate themselves with a view of reaching the same heights in industry, the arts, and the sciences as white people occupied.

“Give the man of color an equal opportunity with the white, from the cradle to manhood, and from manhood to the grave, and you would discover the dignified statesman, the man of science, and the philosopher,” Stewart said at the Boston African Masonic Hall. There, too, she broke convention by speaking before an integrated audience.

She also focused some messages on Black women, urging attendees at the African American Female Intelligence Society in 1832 to reject being relegated to subservient roles, so that “the higher branches of knowledge might be enjoyed by us.”

But her words came at a price. She faced vitriolic pushback from white and even some Black residents. “Some audiences weren’t ready for her ideas,” Jones told me. “Some took offense at her forthrightness.”

She retreated from public oration, giving a farewell speech less than a year after her first address, and moved from Boston to New York. She was an educator and writer for the rest of her life, living in Baltimore and finally in Washington, serving as Matron of the Freedmen’s Hospital, where she died in 1879.

It is because she broke through ceilings in ways unimaginable at the time that I, a Black political columnist, am able to write about her life, hail her influence, and call for her to be appropriately honored among the best of Bostonians. Bring her name from the State House’s shadow into its shimmering light.

