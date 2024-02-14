Public pension law is well-intentioned but can be too confining

As a retired municipal employee, I took an interest in reading about the controversy over the proposed exemption of Robert Ferullo, a retired police chief who heads Massachusetts’ police training agency, from the state pension rules (“Healey backs special deal for police official,” Page A1, Feb. 5). There are a lot of other state and municipal retirees who also would like more flexibility in the rules that limit how much work can be performed by retirees for state and local government.

The intention of the law is good in preventing double-dipping by retirees. But the definition of double-dipping is too broad. Public retirees in Massachusetts can only earn the difference between their public salary and their pension. After one full calendar year, they can earn an additional $15,000 from then on. There is also a limit of 1,200 hours annually for which they can be paid. This limit applies whether the retiree works for their former public employer or for a separate public employer, such as another city. And it applies whether the retiree is a part-time employee or a consultant.