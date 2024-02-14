Social Studies: Common sense is actually rare; the problem with grade inflation; when you might as well be a monk

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania sought to scientifically measure how common common sense actually is. They assembled a list of thousands of claims that were described in various sources as common-sense — such as “triangles have three sides,” “alcohol should be restricted for fans during sport games,” and “we must provide equal opportunity to learn.” Then they asked people whether they agreed with each claim and whether most other people would agree with it. It turned out that “common” sense was actually uncommon: Very few of the beliefs that an individual has and perceives as common sense are actually widely held. The good news is that the accuracy of people’s beliefs about what is common sense doesn’t vary much across age, race, gender, income, education, or partisanship.

Advertisement

Whiting, M. & Watts, D., “A Framework for Quantifying Individual and Collective Common Sense,” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (January 2024).

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

A deflating feeling

Schools and universities have been criticized for widespread grade inflation. Although teachers may get less grief by grading generously, it doesn’t take a brain surgeon to understand that this devalues the grades themselves. And this isn’t the only downside we should be worried about, according to a recent study. It could be that students learn better from tougher graders. Analyzing data from North Carolina public schools, the study found that students who took Algebra I from a teacher with tougher grading standards got higher scores on standardized algebra tests at the end of the year, even controlling for the student’s prior-year math score and the teacher’s qualifications. These students’ scores were also higher in subsequent years in Algebra II and Geometry. There were no significant differences in the effect across race, gender, or achievement levels.

Gershenson, S. et al., “Making the Grade: The Effect of Teacher Grading Standards on Student Outcomes,” Contemporary Economic Policy (forthcoming).

Advertisement

Algorithmic rescues

Economists at the University of Chicago and MIT estimate that the use of algorithms in many policy domains may offer a free lunch: delivering real value to the public while also saving the government money. For example, they estimate that the algorithm that the University of Chicago Crime Lab helped develop for New York City’s judges to use in making pretrial release decisions saved the city tens of millions of dollars in jail costs without worsening the crime rate and cost only a few million dollars to deploy. The researchers estimated that similar free lunches were created by algorithms that target workplace safety inspections, decide whether to refer patients for medical testing, and suggest whether to assign remedial coursework to college students. They conclude that “these calculations suggest that — at least within policy applications — algorithms are receiving too little attention.”

Ludwig, J. et al., “The Unreasonable Effectiveness of Algorithms,” National Bureau of Economic Research (February 2024).

The social cost of celibacy

A new study hypothesizes that varying historical rates of religious celibacy among men (monks) and women (nuns) could essentially be explained by whether men or women in particular social contexts had more access to the parental resources needed to attract mates. In societies where brothers had to compete more intensely than their sisters for parental resources — especially if sisters were sent away to be married — there were more monks than nuns. For example, in Tibet and medieval England, inheritance of land tended to concentrate in a subset of male children, leading to more competition among them and eventually a greater number of monks than nuns. But in Renaissance Venice, sons inherited wealth jointly, while competition between sisters was intense because of the expectation that parents would pay high dowries for a marriage. That led to a greater number of nuns than monks.

Advertisement

Micheletti, A. & Mace, R., “Sibling Competition and Dispersal Drive Sex Differences in Religious Celibacy,” Evolution and Human Behavior (forthcoming).